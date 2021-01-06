Siege on US Capitol in pictures: Violence erupts as Trump supporters clash with police

US Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo / AP

Violence has erupted in Washington DC as supporters of President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building, following a Trump rally earlier in the day that vowed to "never concede".

Law enforcement officers inside the House of Representatives chamber have drawn guns and there are reports of a woman being shot.

President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to go on television and "demand an end to this siege". Shortly after, Trump posted a video to Twitter in which he asked his supporters to "go home in peace".

Images capture explosive scenes at the US Capitol in Washington as the unrest unfolds.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as President. Photo / AP

Thousands of Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Photo / AP

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo / AP

A protestor is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo / AP

Congressman Rep. David Trone tweeted this photo of himself being evacuated from the building. Photo / Twitter

US Capitol Police draw guns near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. Photo / AP

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo / AP