Siege on US Capitol in pictures: Violence erupts as Trump supporters clash with police

Violence has erupted in Washington DC as supporters of President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building, following a Trump rally earlier in the day that vowed to "never concede".
Law enforcement officers inside the House of Representatives chamber have drawn guns and there are reports of a woman being shot.
President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to go on television and "demand an end to this siege". Shortly after, Trump posted a video to Twitter in which he asked his supporters to "go home in peace".
Images capture explosive scenes at the US Capitol in Washington as the unrest unfolds.