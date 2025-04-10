Home / World

Sidelined and still processing her defeat, Kamala Harris looks for a way back in

By Lisa Lerer, Tyler Pager, Shane Goldmacher and Erica L. Green
New York Times·
11 mins to read

A successful campaign for governor of California in 2026, Kamala Harris has told allies, would give her a prominent perch from which to push back against President Trump and defend Democratic priorities.

Kamala Harris felt compelled to speak out about what President Donald Trump was doing to the country.

But not enough to attack him by name.

Two days earlier, the law firm that hired her husband, Doug Emhoff, with a multimillion-dollar salary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World