Website of the Year
Premium
World

She stalked her daughter's killers across Mexico, one by one

27 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Azam Ahmed

Armed with a handgun, a fake ID card and disguises, Miriam Rodríguez was a one-woman detective squad, defying a system where criminal impunity often prevails.

Miriam Rodríguez clutched a pistol in her purse as she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.