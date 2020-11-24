Officials: 113 bodies found in secret graves in Mexico

At least 605 bodies have been uncovered in Mexico since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018. Photo / Getty

Mexican authorities have recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave outside the western city of Guadalajara.

Jalisco state Attorney Gerardo Octavio Solis said that 30 of the victims had been identified.

The state is home to Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most violent and powerful. More bodies have been found in secret graves there than in any other state in recent years.

According to Mexico's Interior Ministry, from 2006 through September 30 of this year, 897 bodies had been recovered from secret graves in Jalisco, 605 of those during the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who took office in December 2018.

The burial ground in El Salto, southeast of Guadalajara, was found in October.

In late October, at least 59 bodies were recovered from a grave site in neighbouring Guanajuato state.

Mexico has struggled with a staggering number of disappeared people. The federal government reported in October that more than 75,000 people have disappeared since 2006. Last year had the highest total, with more than 8300 missing people.

Since 2006, 4092 secret graves have been found with some 6900 bodies across all of Mexico.

- Associated Press