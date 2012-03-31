'Sharky' walks free after alleged stabbing

Timothy Ward. Photo / Supplied

Musclebound former loan shark Timothy Ward is free and smiling again after his arrest for an alleged stabbing in Thailand’s expatriate hotspot Pattaya last month.

The New Zealander, known as Tim Sharky to his 10,000 Facebook followers, shared his experiences online.

"Police reckon I stabbed a guy. Jail in Thailand sucks. No food, no water, no air con, no shower, no bed." But he was out of prison within 48 hours and escaped deportation.

"You guys know how it is in Thailand. You can kill someone - but if you pull enough out of your pocket, you will eventually walk free."

Ward kept his followers entertained this week with a running commentary on sex, money, women and prostitution scams.