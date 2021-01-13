Second day at work: Man injects drugs, molests co-worker, strips naked

Don't be like Carl. Photo / Supplied

We all know the feeling of walking into a new job for the first time.

The handshakes, the small talk, being told where to find the teabags and the toilets.

There is a heady blend of nerves and excitement as new employees settle into their role, hopefully beginning a long and fruitful role with the company.

That wasn't the case for US man Carl Gamby.

The 32-year-old from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was on his second day at work when he took a bizarre course of action that saw him before the court.

In March 2019, during his second day at work at the Econo Lodge in nearby Swatara, Gamby was training with a female co-worker when he retreated to the toilet where he injected the stimulant drug known as "bath salts".

He also injected Fentanyl.

Those were his first two mistakes.

As reported by Penn Live, Gamby then took it a step further by grabbing a female colleague from behind and kissing her on the neck.

Disappointed in the response, Gamby then stripped off his shirt and attempted to get the woman to kiss him as she shouted at him to back off.

She retreated to the safety of her car, where she called 911.

As she drove away from Gamby and his distressing behaviour, she later told police he shouted: "Before you leave, I just want to show you something."

"And that's when he started to take his pants off," she told cops.

He didn't stop there.

By the time police arrived Gamby was stark naked, his clothes littered around the motel lobby and a used syringe lying in the sink.

CCTV recovered from the scene showed that Gamby was naked by the time the woman's car left the car park, Penn Live reported.

Now, two years after the incident, a judge has shut down Gamby's attempts to get his conviction for indecent assault overturned.

Gamby has disputed that charge while accepting his convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia and indecent exposure, arguing that a kiss on the neck didn't reach the level of indecent assault.

Judge Jacqueline O. Shogan disagreed and found that "areas of the body other than the genitalia, buttocks, or breasts can be intimate parts of the body as contemplated by the indecent assault statute when touched for sexual gratification."

The ruling means Gamby, who was originally sentenced in September 2019, still has to complete his original sentence which could see him jailed for 23 months with 2 years of probation.

Should make an interesting note on his CV.