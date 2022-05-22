Photo / Facebook / Australian Liberal Party

By Karoline Tuckey, RNZ

No one does political commentary like the Aussies, so now that Scotty from marketing is out of the top seat and Anthony "Albo" Albanese is in, we've compiled some of the top social media memes from the Australian election.

While it's not yet clear what type of coalition Australia's Labor party might put together this term, yesterday's sweeping change in political favour across the Tasman resoundingly voted the Liberal-National coalition out.

Throughout the election the parties and their supporters increasingly made deliberate use of memes and social media in their campaigns, hoping to strike viral gold.

Images of the recognisable figureheads Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison became common currency for traded jibes, stock photo library models promising a utopian future were paraded about in party advertising, and pop culture references were aimed at generating a flush of nostalgia and affection.

One from the punters, ringing in the new champs as the results came through:

Remember to turn your clocks 70 years forward on Sunday - as we exit the 1950s #auspol #ausvotes — 🐜Schtang (@Schtang) May 20, 2022

Satirical website The Chaser had Anthony Albanese's victory celebrations covered:

Loose Unit Albo spends election eve doing donuts outside ScoMo's house pic.twitter.com/CO2PEZxsD5 — The Chaser (@chaser) May 20, 2022

Will Anthony Albanese' meme stock rise above Scott Morrison's many meme-able moments, during his term as PM?

Its unlikely that we'll see many more meaningful results tonight.



My Labor minority govt prediction was pretty close and may yet prove correct, with Labor still needing 4 more seats for majority govt.



What did surprise me was the huge swings to Labor in WA. — Avid Commentator 🇦🇺 (@AvidCommentator) May 21, 2022

Best movie quote meme, used in this meme by the Liberals: "Mama always said voting Labor was like a box of chocolates. You never know what tax you're gonna get'.

Photo / Facebook / Australian Liberal Party

Best capture of an awkward moment: a photographer on the campaign trail caught this series of shots as a safety sign reading "If you mess up, 'fess up" was covered up with a safety vest shortly before Scott Morrison posed for the camera at a factory in Townsville:

The most viral moment, has been reproduced in so many iterations that we've gone back to the source for Scott Morrison's accidental rugby-style tackle of a child on Wednesday, during a football game in Tasmania.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison crashes into a child during soccer training in Tasmania on campaign trail - ABC News https://t.co/RZ3CJR4O4W — Zilla Gordon (@ZillaGordon) May 18, 2022

The Liberals "Hole in your Budget, dear Labor" surely would be recognised as the catchiest jingle, though maybe not beloved:

Best cross-Tasman meme, with Labor making use of the Andy Serkis-inspired Lord of the Rings template:

Morrison is keeping his precious ($1 an hour pay rise) away from Australian workers.



He's being tricksy. pic.twitter.com/c88KDAzzUb — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 12, 2022

The long game: 2021 Australian of the Year and campaigner against sexual abuse Grace Tame was earlier this year lambasted for not smiling in her meeting with the PM Scott Morrison, but did have a grin posing with Albanese after the Coalition's defeat:

A grateful nation is crying with you.



And who said I didn’t smile at the prime minister? pic.twitter.com/srvgZYU40z — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) May 21, 2022

A swipe at election coverage:

BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch has lost the Australian Federal Election — The Chaser (@chaser) May 21, 2022

During the election a fair few pundits recycled some traditional greats from ScoMo's time in office, with some dusting off their for-charity fundraiser Merry Crisis t-shirts by Scott Marsh for their visit to the polling booths:

The Labor party made a direct play for votes from people with current Covid-19 infections, reminding them they could vote and isolate at the same time.

Just tested positive to COVID?



Your vote is powerful.



Don't let COVID stop you from voting @ScottMorrisonMP

out.



It's time for a better future.https://t.co/O9kk0cHHJH pic.twitter.com/ZGheOlph7b — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 19, 2022

Strangest tweet of the election - might have been hard to decide, but One Nation's "We will not shut up and eat the bugs" was a head-scratcher.