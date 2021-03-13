Sarah Everard vigil: 'Shameful' scenes as police arrest mourners

The peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common, London, has turned violent, with police using force to make arrests on the site where thousands gathered to pay their respects to the murdered 28-year-old and her family.
Shocking video and photos are circulating on social media labelling police's actions at the vigil as "shameful", as mourners gathered to honour the life of Sarah Everard.
A police officer has been arrested and charged with her abduction and murder.
"Women being snatched by police at the vigil for Sarah Everard. Shameful, shameful scenes," one person posted on Twitter, with footage from the scene.
"One of your colleagues allegedly murdered a woman @metpoliceuk. That's why women are gathering to mourn. And now you're brutalising them," the Twitter user added, directing her comments at the Met police.
Another Twitter user sharing the footage, wrote: "Okay. a policeman killed a woman and now police are arresting women for holding a vigil for her???!?!"
"Disgraceful doesn't cut it. We should all march tomorrow," another person said.
Photos of police arresting mourners has been posted online, with many expressing their disgust at the fact that police would use force at a peaceful vigil for a woman allegedly killed by an officer.
A Twitter user described the police presence at the vigil as "unnecessary heavy".
"Tensions are high because #Sarah was allegedly murdered by a metropolitan police officer so you would think they would handle this vigil with some sensitivity," the Twitter user added.
Police are reportedly justifying the arrests because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which led to the cancellation of a "Reclaim These Streets" event organised for today.
The police officer charged with abducting and murdering Sarah Everard appeared in court today.
Earlier in the day, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made a visit to Clapham Common and joined other mourners in paying her respects to the victim and her family.