Samoa stalemate: Head of State calls for reconciliation

PM Jacinda Ardern on the “historic” Samoa election outcome. Video / Mark Mitchell

Samoa's Head of State has called for reconciliation and forgiveness, in a bid to end the country's political deadlock.

Tuimalealiifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi's has provided his first public comments since he cancelled a scheduled sitting of Parliament 10 days ago.

The FAST party, which has been unable to take office since winning April's election, argues this was done to prevent it from forming the Government, forcing it to conduct its own ad-hoc swearing-in last Monday.

In his speech to mark independence day on Tuesday, the O le Ao o le Malo said only God can provide a solution to the impasse.

"We cannot achieve unity if we continue to reject reconciliation and the willingness to exercise forgiveness," he said.

"My humble prayer is to seek and ask for God's peace so that we can begin to forgive and start our journey towards healing and restoration of dignity and integrity to all three branches of government.

"For he alone selects our leaders and in him lie our hopes for a blessed Government for Samoa now and into the future."

The Head of State did not address his reasons for cancelling last week's sitting of Parliament, which he said in his proclamation would be provided "in due course."