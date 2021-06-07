Samoa elections: Talks between parties fail to resolve impasse in Apia

Former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and Samoa's prime minister elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Tipi Autagavaia

Samoa's prime minister elect, FAST party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, says negotiations remain at an impasse between her party and the rival HRPP (Human Rights Protection Party).

The parties met yesterday in Apia to try to resolve the stalemate resulting from the April 9 election.

Last night, Fiame maintained that FAST (Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi) held the majority of 26 seats to the HRPP's 25.

She said these FAST members had been sworn in, with a Cabinet appointed and Speaker and deputy chosen.

The HRPP leader, caretaker prime minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, continued to claim the result was not clear because 10 per cent of 51 members or six women representatives in the House had not been achieved.

But Fiame said last week's Court of Appeal decision was not retrospective and could only apply to future elections as the writ of appointment of the elected members was given by the Head of State on April 16, 2021.

Fiame said she was also seeking the continuing support and prayers of the churches and the nation as the political leaders look to amicably resolve the current impasse.