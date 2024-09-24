Department of Homeland Security police officers and other law enforcement officials stand watch outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and US Courthouse during a hearing on the detention of Ryan Wesley Routh, suspected of the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump. Photo / AFP

Ryan Routh, 58, was indicted for attempted assassination of Donald Trump, facing life in prison.

Routh allegedly pointed a rifle at Trump’s golf club in Florida on September 15.

Prosecutors revealed evidence, including a handwritten list of Trump’s appearances and a letter alluding to an assassination attempt.

A man accused of staking out Donald Trump’s Florida golf course with a rifle has been indicted on a charge of attempted assassination of a political candidate.

Ryan Routh, 58, was already facing two gun-related charges after authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15 while Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was golfing there. He has been ordered to remain in custody awaiting trial.

A federal prosecutor said the US Justice Department would ask a grand jury to approve the more serious attempted assassination charge, which carries a maximum of life in prison.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday called the attempted assassination a “heinous act” and said the Justice Department would “spare no resource” on the case.