Ryan Andrew King: Police find second alleged victim of Brisbane castration accused

Ryan Andrew King was charged last year after allegedly cutting off a man's testicle in a Brisbane backpackers. Photo / Supplied

Police believe they may have found the man whose severed penis and testicle were discovered in a Brisbane freezer last year.

Ryan Andrew King was charged last year after allegedly cutting off a man's testicle at a Brisbane backpackers. A search of his home later allegedly uncovered a penis and testicle stored in his freezer.

Emergency services were called to the backpackers in July 2020 where they allegedly found a 26-year-old Sydney man with his genitals partly removed.

It is alleged the man had arranged to be partially castrated by King in one of the rooms, after meeting online – despite King having no formal surgical or medical training.

Now, police believe they have found the second alleged victim after analysing King's GoPro footage.