Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel’s pager attacks have changed the world - Bruce Schneier

By Bruce Schneier
New York Times·
6 mins to read
An image from a video shows an explosion at a vegetable market in Beirut, as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon last week. Photo / Anonymous, AFP

An image from a video shows an explosion at a vegetable market in Beirut, as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon last week. Photo / Anonymous, AFP

THREE KEY FACTS

Bruce Schneier is a security technologist and a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School. His new book is A Hacker’s Mind: How the Powerful Bend Society’s Rules, and How to Bend Them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World