The superyacht Amadea is owned by Suleiman Kerimov. Photo / Twitter

One of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs has sent their $363 million superyacht towards Fiji as the fallout for the nation's super-rich continues.

The group of Russia's most wealthy have been hit hard since Vladimir Putin commanded his forces to enter Ukraine.

The oligarchs' yachts have been targeted when left in international ports. One Ukrainian crew member attempted to sink a vessel he worked on while at a port in Spain, while another yacht is stranded in Norway as local ports refuse to sell it fuel.

However, a separate Russian billionaire is not following the mistake made by other oligarchs and is sending his yacht for safe harbours.

Suleiman Kerimov, who is currently sanctioned by the US, UK and Europe, has reportedly sent his superyacht, Amadea, in the direction of Australia.

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has reportedly sent his superyacht sailing towards Australia. Photo / Getty Images

He was punished by the nations due to allegations of money laundering in 2018.

According to a marine analytics provider, the luxury yacht Manzanillo Port in Mexico on March 24 before sailing southwest towards Fiji.

Amadea arrived in English Harbour, Antigua on March 5 or 6 after turning off her Automated Information System (AIS) on February 24, just hours after the invasion of the Ukraine started. The vessel left Antigua, still with AIS disabled but made its way through Panama Canal to the Mexican port of Manzanillo.

New Zealand journalist Michael Field suggests the Russian billionaire could be "making a trans-Pacific run for Vladivostok, Russia's Pacific waters port, like many other Russian-owned yachts have supposedly done".

He said the oligarch is travelling a more southern route to avoid traditional ports and posed the question on Twitter – "who will arrest it?"

The 348-foot vessel boasts incredible features including a party deck and cinema.

It has a beautiful exterior with a helipad, outdoor pools and dining areas. Inside the vessel, there is a grand piano and handpainted Michelangelo clouds on the ceiling.