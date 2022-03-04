Firefighter involvement in protest slammed, Wellingtonians pitch in for clean-up and Russian conflict intensifies in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

"We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire," Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram.

"There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

The plant accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine's power generation.

The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country's power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city's outskirts.

Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors.

Earlier updates:

Zelenskyy's sarcastic proposal to Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks, while also urging the West to offer stronger military assistance to fight the Russian invasion.

"Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 metres," he said on Friday (NZT), apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Zelenskyy said.

During Thursday's news conference, Zelenskyy said that prospects for the ongoing diplomatic talks didn't seem promising, but emphasised the need to negotiate, adding that "any words are more important than shots".

He also said the world was too slow to offer support for Ukraine and prodded Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to the Russian warplanes. The US and Nato allies have ruled out the move that would directly pit Russian and Western militaries.

Zelenskyy charged that if the West remains reluctant to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it should at least provide Kyiv with warplanes.

The second round of talks between the two sides concluded on Friday (NZT).

A Ukrainian official who attended said that "regrettably, we haven't reached results we were hoping for," but emphasised the importance of humanitarian corridors, saying that many cities have been besieged by the Russian troops and are experiencing a dramatic shortage of food and medicines.

The establishment of safe corridors was the Ukrainians' main demand heading into their second round of negotiations in Belarus, in the Brest region that borders Poland.

Ukraine's presidential adviser Mykhialo Podolyak said that Russia and Ukraine will quickly set the necessary channels of communications and logistics to organise those safe corridors.

Podolyak added that a third round of talks between the two sides will be held shortly.

Putin said the Russian military would offer safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave areas of fighting.

Putin, speaking in a video call with members of his Security Council, charged that Ukrainian nationalist groups were preventing people from leaving.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday (NZT) that he again asked Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine, but that the Russian leader wouldn't agree to it.

"At this point, he refuses," Macron wrote in a Twitter post.

Macron confirmed that he had spoken to Putin on the phone earlier and said he will continue the dialogue to prevent "more human tragedy".

"We must prevent the worst from happening," Macron said in his post. Dialogue has to continue to "protect the [civilian] population, to obtain goodwill gestures ... to put an end to this war".

Today's developments came after Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports and pressed their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

The strategically crucial Ukrainian city Kherson has become the first to be captured by Russia, with officials confirming Putin's forces now had "complete control".

Kherson has about 300,000 residents, and its capture could enable Russia to control a significant chunk of the southern coastline and allow troops to head west towards the port city of Odessa.

Mayor Igor Kolykhaev confirmed Russian troops had encircled the city with Ukrainian forces retreating to the nearby city of Mykolaiv.

Russia has claimed victory over the city, with Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stating that Kherson was under the "complete control" of Russian forces.

He claimed in a statement that Russian authorities were in talks with Ukrainian leaders and that Kherson's infrastructure was still operational.