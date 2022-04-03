The Bucha town centre is in ruins while images of bodies strewn across the roads have emerged. Video / Channel 4 News / AP

Despite hopes that the Kremlin and Kyiv can eventually reach a peace accord, Russia has stated that it will achieve all of the goals of its "special military operations" in Ukraine.

Speaking with Russian state news Russia 1, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that, despite ongoing talks with Ukraine: "I am convinced that the goals of our military operation will be achieved in full".

When asked if President Vladimir Putin could meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peskov said it was "hypothetically possible", but that it would require both sides agreeing to a written document during peace talks with Kyiv.

According to Peskov, the delegates must submit a "particular document" in order for the meeting to take place.

"Not a set of ideas, but a specific written document," he added.

"There can be no complete vacuum or isolation of Russia; in the modern world, this is technologically impossible," Peskov added.

"We will have to develop a discussion sooner or later, whether some elsewhere want it or not," he added, stating that the world is "far broader than Europe".

Today in the parallel universe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov jokes he’s downloaded VPN.



‘It’s not forbidden,’ he laughs.



That’s after the country banned pretty much all social media, branding some ‘extremist organisations’, and a ton of news sites. pic.twitter.com/wbMeijLbW0 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) April 3, 2022

Many western nations placed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia after Putin moved troops into Ukraine on February 24.

President Putin and a number of high-profile government officials and Russians have also seen travel bans and assets frozen.

Over the weekend, Russia's top negotiator in ceasefire talks with Ukraine declared it was too early for top-level meetings to take place between the two countries to end the conflict.

Dozens of people were executed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo / Getty

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of war crimes following the discovery of mass graves and civilian executions in Bucha, a city close to the capital Kyiv.

The accusations came as explosions shook Odesa, a Black Sea port city that has been mostly spared in the battle, with air attacks reportedly targeting important infrastructure.

Reporters saw at least 20 dead civilians lying across a single street, some with their hands tied behind their backs with a white cloth.

Appalled by atrocities of Russian army in #Bucha & other liberated areas.



This is cold reality of Putin’s war crimes.



World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed.



Perpetrators & their commanders must be brought to justice.#StandWithUkraine️ — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 3, 2022

Some of the bodies were concealed in black zip-up body bags.

Others had their Ukrainian passports laying next to their bodies.

"All these people were shot," Bucha's mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said, adding that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves elsewhere in Bucha.

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in to condemn the "unbearable" images of murdered civilians and said Russian authorities "must answer for these crimes".