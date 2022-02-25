World governments responded on Friday as the Russian military continued its invasion into Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Twitter

World governments responded on Friday as the Russian military continued its invasion into Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Twitter

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE LATEST

* Russian troops advancing on Ukraine capital, Kyiv, in what has been described as the 'hardest day in the war'

* Large explosions rocked Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (local time)

* Ukraine claims to have shot down at least seven Russian aircraft

* Chernobyl nuclear site lost to advancing forces, reports Russian soldiers holding staff hostage

* International condemnation of Russian military strike, with European Union Security describing attack as Europe's "darkest hour" since World War II

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 Ukrainians - soldiers and civilians - were killed during the first day

* NZ PM Jacinda Ardern condemns attack and says the government has introduced a range of travel bans, and bans on any exports that could end up in military use in Russia

* Men aged 18-60 have been prohibited from leaving Ukraine



Ukraine says it expects Russian military forces to attack Kyiv later on Friday (local time) in what one official said could become the "hardest day in the war".

There are now growing fears that the capital could fall within hours, with insiders convinced Moscow plans to overthrow the Ukrainian government and replace it with a regime loyal to Putin.

Ukraine's interior minister Anton Herashchenko said Russian tanks were advancing towards the capital, with Ukraine troops waiting armed with anti-tank missiles.

Footage posted on social media shows tanks, military equipment and vehicles travelling along a highway reportedly 10km from Kyiv.

"The hardest day will be today. The enemy's plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv. Russian tanks burn perfectly when hit by our ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles)," Herashchenko said on Telegram.

A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukraine officials confirmed Russian troops had reached the outskirts of Kyiv where Ukrainian military is battling them.

The city of Kharkiv and throughout central and eastern parts of the nation were under attack. Intense fighting also raged in the northeastern city of Konotop, which was reportedly under siege.

A T-72B3 tank with a roof screen, a "Z" marker, and a Soviet flag driving along the Dnieper.https://t.co/0j1961OoEw pic.twitter.com/rx26hsOX5l — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 25, 2022

Ukraine Armed Forces revealed they were forced to destroy a bridge near Kyiv while fending off an advancing Russian battalion.

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

There are reports that Russian troops wearing Ukrainian uniforms were able to seize Ukrainian military vehicles and used them to head towards Kyiv, followed a column of Russian military trucks.

Russian army convoy 10 km from the Ukraine's capital Kiev. pic.twitter.com/NJLrBKEwa3 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 25, 2022

Footage posted online also showed Russian tanks driving through the streets of Belarus on their way into Ukraine.

#Belarus This is surreal. Russian tanks are driving through Homiel in Belarus. The same tanks will go to #Ukraine through the territory of my country to kill my Ukranian friends pic.twitter.com/jySNOzHhh5 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 25, 2022

At 9pm NZT, the Ukrainian government confirmed the troops were fighting Russian forces in the Obolon district, approximately 10km from the centre of Kyiv.

People have been asked to stay inside their houses and prepare Molotov cocktails.

⚡️BREAKING: Russia’s forces have entered the Obolon district in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military is currently fighting them. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry ask residents not to leave their house and prepare Molotov cocktails. The district is approximately 10 km from central Kyiv. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

Just after 4am in Kyiv, loud explosions could be heard from the city centre. The Ukraine government says the city is being hit by either cruise or ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has reported that air defense systems intercepted an unspecified Russian aircraft over Kyiv.

However, moments later, CNN reported that it was in fact a Ukrainian SU-27 that was shot down by Russian anti-air battery in the suburbs of Kyiv.

#Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has reported that air defense systems intercepted an unspecified Russian aircraft over #Kyiv about 30 minutes ago, which impacted an apartment building after it was shot down. This is in relation to my last post. pic.twitter.com/hql8PkRZnD — Wojtek | 🕯️19 de marzo🕯️ (@Anne__Boonchuy) February 25, 2022

This is the sky above Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/Is0frVlatP — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) February 25, 2022

The aircraft caused damage to two residential buildings in Kyiv.

Russian aircraft shot down by Ukraine pic.twitter.com/09wSBBCkXA — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2022

Photos from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department show a multi-story building burning in southeast Kyiv. This is in the opposite side of the Dnieper river. pic.twitter.com/ExWd0Inlpr — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, as day breaks and Ukraine fights Russia's missiles trying to get to Kyiv, Nato has called an urgent meeting for 4pm Kyiv time.

Just after 7am, air raid sirens could be heard in the city. Around the same time, air raid sirens also sounded in Lviv, western Ukraine, where many embassies of foreign countries have moved.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba described the rocket strikes on the capital as "horrific" but vowed to "defeat evil".

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere," he wrote.

Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

Russia has already lost around 800 men, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that Putin had "lost reality" and that he was prepared to take up arms to defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion. "I don't have another choice — I have to do that," he told a reporter from Good Morning Britain. Klitschko, 50, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko are former heavyweight champions.

GMB EXCLUSIVE:



'I don't have another choice. I have to do that.'



The Mayor of Kyiv @Vitaliy_Klychko tells @richardgaisford that it is 'already a bloody war' and he is prepared to fight for his country. pic.twitter.com/KvoGP5f92C — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2022

Also on Friday morning, local time, the two countries exchanged fire in a battle for Sumy, in northeast Ukraine.

Big battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces underway in Sumy, northeast Ukraine. https://t.co/QYilMDNuPy — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen airstrikes on cities and military bases and troops and tanks enter the country from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

In Kyiv, people are being urged to head to shelters. In the capital, many are sheltering in subway stations as the city prepares for Russian attack.

Zelenskyy says Russian forces are not just targetting military bases but also targeting civilian areas. He urged Russians to protest against the war.

At 7:30pm in New Zealand, it was reported that Russian forces had entered Vorzel, a town near Kyiv, and surrounding areas villages.

This night, Russian troops tried to seize control over Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Now it is expected that 🇷🇺 aircrafts will depart from Belarus to back the attack. pic.twitter.com/Exml6T14bb — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 25, 2022

Ukraine today banned all male citizens aged between 18 and 60-years-old from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service.

In a statement, they said that following the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, a temporary restriction had been imposed.

"In particular, it is forbidden for men aged 18-60, Ukraine citizens, to leave the borders of Ukraine," the statement said. "This regulation will remain in effect for the period of the legal regime of martial law. We ask the citizens to take this information into consideration."

UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the organisation is stepping up humanitarian efforts in and around Ukraine.

The @UN is scaling up our humanitarian operations in & around Ukraine.



We are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need.



We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable, regardless of who or where they are. pic.twitter.com/GAVus8bfWY — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts, and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

Zelenskyy released a statement at midday (NZ time) saying that "sabotage forces" have entered Kyiv.

"The enemy's sabotage forces have entered the capital. Me and my family are remaining.

"The enemy marked me as target number 1, and my family as target number 2. I am staying in Kyiv."

Zelenskyy said 137 Ukrainians - soldiers and civilians - were killed during the first day of the Russian invasion.

Natali Sevriukova reacts near her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/TTjFnbaHnH — Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) February 25, 2022

That number has risen since a Ukrainian official confirmed this morning that the death toll stood at 57. Health Minister Oleh Lyashko also said 169 people had been wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv. Photo / AP

Zelenskyy has ordered a general mobilisation, meaning all of Ukraine's conscripts and reservists are being called up to counter the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven."

The president says all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

Ukraine diplomat urges China to talk to Putin

The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan is urging China to join international efforts to stop the Russian "massacre" in his country amid Beijing's lack of criticism of Moscow's actions.

"We would very much welcome that China exercises its connection with Russia and talks to Putin and explains to him that it is inappropriate in the 21st century to do this massacre in Europe," Ukrainian diplomat Sergiy Korsunsky told a news conference in Tokyo.

China has not criticized Russia over its actions against Ukraine, and has joined in verbal attacks on Washington and its allies.

"I do believe China can play a much more active role to work with Putin in a manner we expect for civilized countries to do," he said.

Korsunsky also asked support from the United States and its allies to provide anti-missile defense equipment to fight Russian cruise missile attacks. He said Ukraine wants to join NATO and called for its support in resolving the conflict.

According to CNN reports Zelenskyy has been openly critical of NATO over their response.

"Who is ready to guarantee Ukraine's accession to NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid."

"I asked all the partners of the state if they are with us. They are with us, but they are not ready to take us into an alliance with them," he said.

"No matter how many conversations I had with foreign leaders, I heard a few things. The first is that we are supported. I am grateful to each state that helps us concretely, not just in words. But there is a second — we are left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly — I do not see," Zelenskyy said.

"Today I asked the 27 leaders of Europe whether Ukraine will be in NATO, I asked directly. Everyone is afraid, does not answer. And we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything," Zelenskyy said.

Bloomberg is reporting Ukrainian capital Kyiv could fall to Russian forces within hours, after a top intelligence source claimed Ukraine's air defences have been virtually wiped out.

Have seen lots of images out of #ukraine today, but this one stood out for me: pic.twitter.com/f6JHZMZvPg — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) February 24, 2022

All defenders dead as Russia seizes island - reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Zmiinyi Island – also known as Snake Island – has fallen to Russian forces, with all defenders killed in the desperate battle.

The tiny island, located in the Black Sea in the Odessa region, plays an important role in delimiting Ukrainian territorial waters.

Mr Zelenskyy paid tribute to those killed in the invasion.

"All the defenders of the island of Zmiinyi died, but did not surrender," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"All of them will be named Heroes of Ukraine."

"All the defenders of the island of Zmiinyi died, but did not surrender. All of them will be named Heroes of #Ukraine.” said Ukrainian President Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/PUGXEbEmWK — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) February 25, 2022

According to Olexander Scherba, who served as Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria from 2014-2021, there are reports that around 11 female soldiers died on the island after Vladimir Putin's missile hit their barracks.

Audio reportedly captured shortly before the bloody attack shows Ukrainian soldiers remained defiant despite the overwhelming odds against them.

According to a translation shared by BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller, who spent 11 years based in Ukraine and eastern Europe, Russians forces ordered the defenders to surrender.

Sheltered Ukrainians sing hopeful songs as war rages on Ukraine #Ukrainian #Ukraine #singing pic.twitter.com/XOE6z1ulwh — WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 25, 2022

"This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you'll be bombed," the Russians said.

The Ukrainian response was simple, and powerful: "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself".

The conflict was already shaking global financial markets: Stocks plunged and oil prices soared amid concerns that heating bills and food prices would skyrocket.

Video shared online claims to show Russian tanks outside the destroyed Chernobyl reactor and that it is now in Russia's control.

*VIDEO: RUSSIAN TANKS, TROOPS AT THE CHERNOBYL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, NOW UNDER RUSSIAN CONTROL



pic.twitter.com/icIQObhFkH — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 24, 2022

Shocking video also appears to show the moment Russian helicopter gunships swept over Ukraine to attack an airport just a few kilometres from Kyiv.

Russian choppers can be seen hurtling over the landscape as they attacked the military base at Gostomel Airport — in the footage which has been verified by the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian officials said they managed to down at least three of the aircraft – but the Russians had managed to seize control of the area.

Kyiv's presidential office said there was "fierce fighting" at the airport.

In some of most dramatic footage of the invasion so far, the helicopters are seen flying low and appearing to be firing flares as they moved in.

Smoke is seen rising in the background from the devastated landscape amid the bloodshed which has plunged Europe into a new crisis.

The craft are believed to be a mix of Ka-52 Alligators, Mi-8s and Mi-24 military attack helicopters.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

In remarks from the White House, US President Biden said: "Putin is the aggressor, Putin chose this war. He and his country will bear the consequences".

Biden restated his commitment not to send troops but said the US will defend "every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power". He confirmed that any move into a NATO country would draw the US directly into the conflict.

"An attack on one is an attack on all," he said.

He outlined a series of financial sanctions and seizures, citing the plunge in Russia's stockmarket as proof of their immediate effectiveness.

He said the actions of the US and its allies would "strike a blow" at Russia's ability to modernise its military and would be a "major hit" to Putin's long-term strategic ambitions, saying that high-tech industries would be targeted for sanctions.

"Every asset they have in America will be frozen," Biden said.

"America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom. This is who we are."

Thousands in Russia protest Ukraine war, hundreds detained.



Up to 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, where many were detained by masked police officershttps://t.co/LUrkEES6z3 pic.twitter.com/bAYDoGeSjg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022

NZ condemns attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the UK Ministry of Defence communicated there had been more than 80 airstrikes on Ukraine by Russia.

New Zealand joins international partners in condemning the attack, Ardern said.

By choosing this "avoidable" path an "unthinkable" number of lives could be lost, Ardern said.

The invasion posed a significant threat to the region and could trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Russia had ignored diplomatic efforts and would now suffer consequences of their decision. It was a flagrant disregard of international law.

"Russia must now face the consequences," Ardern said.

New Zealand had put in place a range of travel bans, and bans on any exports that could end up in military use in Russia.

While these exports were limited, Ardern said it still showed a message of support to Ukraine.

New Zealand had also seized diplomatic communications and were exploring humanitarian options.

New Zealand stood "resolute" with those bearing the brunt of Russia's actions, she said.

On further action, Ardern said there were more measures including extending travel bans. There was also the ability to further restrict diplomatic engagement. An autonomous sanctions regime was just one lever but Ardern said that would not assist in humanitarian situations.

Putin speaks with world leaders

President Emmanuel Macron of France has spoken with Putin.

An official at France's presidential office says the aim of Macron's phone call was to demand the immediate halt of military operations.

According to the official at the Elysee Palace, Macron called Putin from Brussels on Thursday just before the start of an urgent meeting of European Union leaders focusing on sanctions against Russia.

The official says Macron made the call after consulting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The official says Macron reminded Putin "that Russia was facing massive sanctions." The official spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency practice.

According to the Kremlin's report on the call, Putin and Macron agreed to continue their contacts.

The two had "a serious and frank exchange" about Ukraine, and Putin "gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances" surrounding the invasion, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin has also spoken with other foreign leaders, meeting with the prime minister of Pakistan in Moscow and speaking with the leaders of Iran and India by phone.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark this morning had a simple message to Putin.

"My message is pretty much like that to the protesters in front of Parliament - go home," she told Three's AM Show.

She said while New Zealand's position had traditionally followed the United Nations when it came to broader sanctions, we should also make up our own mind on how to deal with the unfolding crisis.

"No-one is under any illusion about what New Zealand thinks about this," said Clark.

"New Zealand is appalled by it because in a democracy we respect people's right to choose their sovereignty.

"This is just an appalling, shocking step backwards we're seeing play out in Eastern Europe.

"We've seen him dig in over the years of his view that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the demise of the Soviet Union and in a sense he's tried to recreate that in the Ukraine.

"There's a game plan here and this is without doubt the boldest and most ruthless of these moves to recreate the old order."

Clark said anything could happen in coming days, including wholesale destruction of Ukraine's military hardware by Russian forces, sea routes blocked and even neighbouring territories come under attack.

Protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Wellington. Photo / Michael Neilson

In New Zealand, about 50 people have gathered for a protest outside the Russian embassy in Wellington.

"Shame on Russia" and "Putin terrorist" are among the chants.

Thousands of protesters have turned out at Russian embassies around the world from Tokyo to New York to denounce the invasion.

LOT of national guard moving in downtown Moscow. 1st few protesters already arrested pic.twitter.com/ZapQHSIU7K — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Russia's formal confirmation

Russia later gave its first formal confirmation that its ground forces had moved in, saying troops entered from Crimea.

The ministry said it had destroyed a total of 83 Ukrainian military facilities. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed Russian ground troops advanced toward the city of Kherson northwest of the Crimea peninsula.

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

Kherson sits on a water reservoir used in the past to provide the bulk of fresh water for Crimea until Ukraine cut it with a dam in 2017 in response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Konashenkov said Thursday's move allows the resumption of the water supply to Crimea.

European authorities declared the country's airspace an active conflict zone.

Ugh. Awful development. "After a fierce battle, Ukrainian control over the Chernobyl site was lost. The condition of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement, and nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown," said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to head of Chernobyl plant — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin launched the operation on a country that has increasingly tilted toward the democratic West and away from Moscow's sway.

The autocratic leader made clear earlier this week that he sees no reason for Ukraine to exist, raising fears of possible broader conflict in the vast space that the Soviet Union once ruled.

Putin denied plans to occupy Ukraine, but his ultimate goals remain hazy.

Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault were urged to shelter in place and not to panic despite the dire warnings.

"We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" 64-year-old Liudmila Gireyeva said in Kyiv.

Putin "will be damned by history, and Ukrainians are damning him."

She planned to flee the city and try to eventually get to Poland to join her daughter.

The similarities between the WWII subway photos of people seeking shelter next to the photos of Ukrainians doing the same thing tonight feels heartbreaking #kyiv #ukraine #shelter @lookner pic.twitter.com/Ft88DUxpAm — CaseyPromise (@ChronicDayDrmr) February 25, 2022

"Until the very last moment, I didn't believe it would happen. I just pushed away these thoughts," said a terrified Anna Dovnya in Kyiv, watching soldiers and police remove shrapnel from an exploded shell.

"We have lost all faith."

Families in a subway in Kyiv protecting themselves as Russia attacked #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MXURdfJcu7 — Qadri Syed Rizwan (@Qadrisyedrizwan) February 25, 2022

Among Putin's pledges was to "denazify" Ukraine. World War II looms large in Russia, after the Soviet Union suffered more deaths than any country while fighting Adolf Hitler's forces.

Kremlin propaganda paints members of Ukrainian right-wing groups as neo-Nazis, exploiting their admiration for WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist leaders who sided with the Nazis.

Ukraine is now led by a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and angrily dismissed the Russian claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo / AP

Putin's announcement came just hours after the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate, last-minute plea for peace.

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

The attack began even as the UN Security Council was meeting to hold off an invasion.

Members still unaware of Putin's announcement of the operation appealed to him to stand down.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the emergency meeting, telling Putin: "Give peace a chance."

But hours later, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg indicated it was too late: "Peace on our continent has been shattered."

- Additional reporting by AP