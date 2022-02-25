Video shows a woman yelling at a group of Russian soldiers.

A Ukrainian woman has been heralded for her bravery after a video emerged online of her confronting a Russian soldier.

The video, believed to have been captured in Henichesk, a city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine shows a woman shouting at two heavily armed Russian soldiers and demanding to know what they were doing in her country.

"What the f*** are you doing in our land?" the furious woman reportedly shouted.

Offering a translation of the video, one Twitter user said the soldier responded urging the woman not to continue to escalate the situation.

"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at leats sunflowers will grow after you die," she continued.

"From this moment you are cursed, I am telling you."

A rocket is embedded in a road after shelling by Russian troops of a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

The footage has been shared widely on social media, with many praising the woman for her bravery.

"That is one badass woman right there," one person said.

"The bravery is amazing! Thank you! We stand with you!" another wrote.

Translation from video

WOMAN: Who are you?



SOLDIER: We have exercises here. Please go this way.



WOMAN: What kind of exercises? Are you Russian?



SOLDIER: Yes.



WOMAN: So what the f**k are you doing here?



SOLDIER: Right now, our discussion will lead to nothing.



WOMAN: You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f**k are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers [Ukranian national flower] will grow after you die.

SOLDIER: Right now, our discussion will lead nowhere. Let's not escalate this situation. Please.

WOMAN: What situation? Guys, guys. Put the sunflower seeds in your pockets, please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies.

SOLDIER: Yes.

WOMAN: And from this moment, you are cursed. I'm telling you.

SOLDIER: Now listen to me –

WOMAN: I've heard you!

SOLDIER: Let's not escalate the situation. Please go this way.

WOMAN: How can it be further escalated? You f**king came here uninvited. Pieces of s***!

Ukraine is rallying its forces as Russian troops continue to press closer towards the country's capital, with calls for citizens to take up arms against the invasion.

Ukraine is now under martial law, with journalists on the ground reporting the Interior Ministry and State Border Guard Service says this means men between the ages of 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a general military mobilisation late on Thursday night.

The declaration stated the move was necessary "in order to ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilisation readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations".

The site of a car explosion outside a building of the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Conscripts and reservists in all regions will be called up, with the decree set to last for 90 days.

Zelenskyy ordered the General Staff to work out how many servicemen will be called up and in which order.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major military offensive against the Ukraine, ordering hundreds of troops across the border.

Dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries have already been reported, with explosions heard in at least five cities, including the Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv.

Russia has now captured the infamous Chernobyl power plant, giving them access to the fastest route from Russia to Kyiv.

However, Ukrainian forces are determined to fight back against the Russian troops, with President Zelenskyy urging people to fight against the invasion.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," he said in a Twitter post.

"We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defence with weapons in hands."

Zelenskyy announced martial law yesterday just before Russia began its attack.

Ukraine's defence minster, Oleksiy Reznikov, followed up this call by urging anyone wanting to defend the Ukraine to immediately enlist in the army.

The only thing needed to sign up to the country's defence force is a Ukrainian passport, Reznikov said.

"The enemy is attacking, but our army is indestructible," he said.

"Ukraine is moving into all-out defence mode."

Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against Russia's assault, claiming to have shot down four KA-52 Alligator attack helicopters during a battle for Gostomel air base.

A fifth helicopter was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in a nearby field following heavy fire.

A man poses with his child next to a man holding a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler during a protest. Photo / AP

On Thursday, Russia sent 20 helicopters to the military base at Gostomel Airport, with shocking footage showing the aircraft hurtling through the sky ahead of the attack.

The helicopters are seen flying low and appearing to be firing flares as they moved in.

Smoke is seen rising in the background from the devastated landscape amid the bloodshed which has plunged Europe into a new crisis.

Kyiv's presidential office said there was "fierce fighting" at the airport.

While Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to bring down some of the helicopters, the Russians managed to seize control of the area.

Ukraine has also claimed to have shot six Russian jets out of the sky over the Donbas region.

The country also revealed it killed around 50 "Russian occupiers" while taking back control of the eastern frontline town of Shchastya.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," Ukraine's military said.