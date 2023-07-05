Neighbours say they didn't know Rudy Farias was a missing person as they have seen him living at home with his mum for years.

The representative of Texas man Rudy Farias, who was reported missing for eight years before being found alive last week, has detailed horrific allegations claiming Farias was abused and treated like a slave by his own mother.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) said Rudolph Rudy Farias IV was last seen on March 6, 2015 while walking his dog in Houston.

Then, just last week after more than eight years, locals called authorities after Farias was found unresponsive outside a local church.

But in a stunning twist, Farias’ support person, Quanell X, who is a community activist, has spoken to media detailing what Farias had told detectives after meeting with authorities for the first time today.

According to Qunnell, Farias had been abused and held captive by his own mother over the course of an eight-year period.

Quanell said Farias’ mother had been drugging him and sexually abusing him for years. Farias only spoke up after authorities separated him from his mother.

When asked why Farias, now 25, escaped, Quanell said: “He said he wanted his own life. His exact words were ‘I was tired of living like a slave. I just want to be free’.”

Breaking down in tears, Quanell detailed allegations of sexual abuse Farias claims to have suffered at the hands of his mother, saying she allegedly made him sleep in bed with her and demanded he fulfill her fantasies before he managed to run away.

“She would cross his boundaries when he would shower,” Quanell claimed as tears streamed down his face.

“He ran away this time, because he was tired. It’s a goddamn shame. I have never in my life heard of a mother doing to a child what this woman did [to Farias].”

Rudy Farias in hospital in Houston, Texas after being found after being missing for eight years. Photo released by family.

Quanell also said Farias told detectives his mother drugged him and physically abused him.

“That young man’s body has scars all over it. He said she often locked him in a room, that she would give him drugs. There’s a whole lot of mental health issues induced because of the drugs.

“That boy said she was the one providing him drugs, hallucinations, mushrooms. She gave this boy serious drugs to the point where he needs serious professional help.

“This young boy was not kidnapped by some strangers... this isn’t the case.”

A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)

Authorities spoke to Santana and Farias separately. Quanell added: “He was petrified [to speak] but the minute he was by himself he calmed down. When she was in the room he wouldn’t say nothing. The minute she left the room he spoke.

“Based on what that boy told me, I don’t see why she’s not in handcuffs right now.”

Suspicions grew after a neighbour, who lives on the same street as Santana, claimed Farias has been living with his mum for years, and even visits their home.

Kisha Ross, who lives nearby, told local media, “He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter.”

“That boy has never been missing,” she claimed.

Ross’ cousin, Broderick Conley, also says he’s spent plenty of time with the Farias as he was growing up. “Laughing good times,” Conley said. “Sometimes he would go to the park by himself.”

When asked how Farias stayed missing for so long, Quanall stated: “He was allowed to visit with some of the neighbours under an assumed name. She believed that after so many years people have forgotten about the case. That under an assumed named people wouldn’t put two and two together.”

He went on to claim that he knew something was wrong with the mother’s account after Farias had her credit card in his pocket the day he found outside the church.

“If he’s been missing for eight years, how did he have her credit card?”

Santana is currently being questioned by police.
















