Rudy Farias went missing in Houston, Texas while walking his dogs in 2015 as a 17yo. He was found last week.

A Texas man who was found alive after he reportedly went missing more than eight years ago as a 17-year-old has been living with his mum for years, according to neighbours.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) said Rudolph Rudy Farias IV was last seen on March 6, 2015 while walking his dog in Houston.

Then, just last week after more than eight years, locals called authorities after Farias was found unresponsive outside a local church.

He has cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair, showing signs of being abused and beaten according to his mother Janie Santana.

Rudy Farias in hospital in Houston, Texas after being found after being missing for eight years. Photo released by family.

However, in a shock twist, a neighbour who lives on the same street as Santana has claimed Farias has been living with his mum for years, and even visits their home.

Kisha Ross, who lives nearby, told local media, “He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter.”

“That boy has never been missing,” she claims.

Ross’ cousin, Broderick Conley, also says he’s spent plenty of time with the Farias as he was growing up. “Laughing good times,” Conley said. “Sometimes he would go to the park by himself.”

Both neighbours say they haven’t seen Farias for weeks, but he was definitely not missing. They called him “Dolph”, which was short for Rudolph, his full name.

Santana claimed the man her neighbours hung out with is her nephew, local media reported. She shared a picture of her nephew, but neighbours said that wasn’t him.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon told USA Today that Farias’ family contacted investigators in 2018. The family said Farias was staying on the property of one of the family members, Cannon said.

A missing poster for Rudolph Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Photo / AP

Cannon said detectives went to the residence but did not find Farias after searching parts of the property that they were allowed to access. The missing-person investigation remained opened because detectives were not able to find Farias, Cannon said.

Farias’ mother confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates she had planned to meet with Houston Police Department’s missing persons unit this morning, and hinting that Farias would be in attendance.

In a statement earlier this week, Santana said: “What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is non-verbal and not able to communicate with us.”

Farias was 17 when he was reported missing on March 6, 2015, after taking his two dogs for a walk near his family’s home in northeast Houston. The dogs were later found.

Houston police, along with Texas Equusearch, a civilian search and recovery team, looked for Farias but found no signs of him.

When Farias first went missing, Texas Equusearch reported that he suffered from depression and anxiety, and he might have been disoriented because he wasn’t taking his medication. Farias also had asthma and walked with a slight limp because of an injured right leg.

