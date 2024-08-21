Robert F Kennedy Jr is considering dropping out of the US presidential race and teaming up with Donald Trump to stop Kamala Harris from winning the election, his running mate says.
Nicole Shanahan, the independent candidate’s vice presidential running mate, says the pair are considering abandoning their bid for the White House to help Trump beat the Democrats.
She says the campaign is debating whether to “join forces” with the Republican candidate, or stay in the race to help “establish ourselves” as a viable third party with sights on the 2028 election.
“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said.