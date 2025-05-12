Rodrigo Duterte regained the mayorship of Davao city with a landslide vote despite being detained.
Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is coordinating efforts for him to assume office from The Hague.
The Philippine mid-term election was marked by a feud between President Ferdinand Marcos and Sara Duterte.
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, detained at the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, regained the mayorship of family stronghold Davao city in a landslide vote on Monday, an initial tally showed.
With over 77% of returns in, Duterte had built an insurmountable lead of 635,948 votes to about 78,000 for his nearest competitor, results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released by local media showed.
But what role, if any, Duterte will play in governing the city of nearly 1.8 million from his cell in the Netherlands is unclear.
His daughter, impeached vice president Sara Duterte, told reporters after casting her vote earlier in the day that plans were already under way to ensure he would officially become mayor.
There is precedent for governing from a prison cell in the Philippines, with former senator Leila de Lima — jailed by Duterte on what rights groups say were trumped-up drug charges — a prime example.
During six years behind bars, de Lima still consulted regularly with allies and even cast votes via proxies.
Duterte’s ability to remotely call the shots in Davao, however, may be more compromised given the distance and potential Hague restrictions on communication, Yusingco said.
“If you cannot [be at City Hall] because of your circumstances, then I think it only logically follows that you have to be treated as incapacitated for the moment, and therefore the vice mayor will take over,” he said.
Duterte’s youngest son Sebastian, who stepped aside for his father after serving as Davao’s mayor for the past three years, looked set to claim the city’s vice mayorship on Monday.
But while residents of Davao have a level of familiarity with the 37-year-old Sebastian, his father cannot be so easily replaced, Yusingco said.
“The Duterte magic solely belongs to him... it’s not transferable to his children,” he said.
Explosive feud between Marcos, Sara Duterte
Millions of Filipinos braved long lines and soaring temperatures on Monday to vote in a mid-term election largely defined by the explosive feud between Marcos and Sara Duterte.
With 75% of precincts reporting, Senate candidates aligned with Duterte were on track to claim five of 12 seats up for grabs, an initial tally from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released by local media showed.
The tally, if it holds, would give the vice president one more seat than predicted in nationwide polls — a potentially crucial vote in a looming Senate impeachment trial tentatively scheduled for July.
Five Senate hopefuls endorsed by Marcos and two independents appeared headed for election as the clock approached midnight.
Monday’s election will also decide more than 18,000 positions nationally, from seats in the House of Representatives to hotly contested municipal offices.
With temperatures reaching 34C in some places during the day, Comelec chief George Garcia said some voting machines had experienced “overheating”.
“It’s slowing the voting process,” he told reporters at a prison in southern Manila where inmates were casting ballots.
“Due to the extreme heat, the ink [on the ballots] does not dry immediately, and the ballot ends up stuck on the scanners,” Garcia said, adding officials in some areas were resorting to aiming electric fans at the machines.
The heat had even turned the blue ink used to dye voters’ fingers orange in the bottle, he said.
Two candidates tracking to win, including the president’s independent-minded sister Imee Marcos, were “adopted” as honorary members of the Duterte family’s PDP-Laban party on Saturday.
The move to add Marcos and television personality Camille Villar to the party’s slate was intended to add “more allies to protect the Vice President against impeachment”, according to a party resolution.
Duterte’s long-running feud with former ally Marcos erupted in February when she was impeached by the House for alleged “high crimes”, including corruption and an assassination plot against the president.
Barely a month later, her father was arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to face a charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly drug crackdown.
Election violence
As polls opened on Monday, two men were killed and seven wounded in the central Philippines when men fired on a group outside a local party headquarters from a moving vehicle.
The Philippines has a long history of election violence, with armed groups of political rivals routinely fighting over positions that control local government spending.