Philippine President Duterte says he is retiring from politics, daughter may run for president

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo / Getty Images

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has this weekend announced he is retiring from politics.

The surprise announcement has led to speculation that Duterte is clearing the way for his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio to run her own campaign to succeed him.

"Today, I announce my retirement from politics," Duterte said on Saturday.

As he is not eligible to run for president again, he had been expected to run for vice president.

Duterte-Carpio has previously replaced her father as mayor of Davao.

Political analysts say Duterte's decision not to run for vice-president clears the way for his daughter to announce a presidential run.

"This allows Sara Duterte to run," said Antonio La Vina, professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University, quoted by Reuters.

Candidates have until Friday to register for the presidential run.