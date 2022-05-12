Great Britain deployed 243 of its Desert Rats (nickname of the British 7th armored brigade) in Saudi Arabia as part of its strategic presence in Middle-East during the Gulf War. Photo / Getty Images

Great Britain deployed 243 of its Desert Rats (nickname of the British 7th armored brigade) in Saudi Arabia as part of its strategic presence in Middle-East during the Gulf War. Photo / Getty Images

The cause of the mysterious Gulf War syndrome that caused debilitating illness among tens of thousands of veterans has been discovered by US scientists, who hope the breakthrough will help to deliver a treatment.

A new study, backed by the US government, lays the blame on sarin, a lethal nerve agent, accidentally dispersed during the bombing of Saddam Hussein's chemical weapons stockpiles.

As many as 33,000 British soldiers are still affected by the syndrome, according to the Royal British Legion, while some estimates place the number of US sufferers at more than 230,000. Studies of Iraqi victims have been limited.

Dressed in chemical warfare suits, gloves and M-17A1 protective masks, four soldiers from the US 82nd Airborne Division walk around their camp during the Gulf War. Photo / Getty

Symptoms include headaches, chronic fatigue, memory and speech problems and insomnia.

For decades, the exact cause of the illness had been unknown. One leading theory was that it was caused by exposure to depleted uranium from tank shells. However, in 2021, a study by the University of Portsmouth ruled that out.

Other suspected causes included the anti-nerve agent drugs given to troops during the war, pollution from oil well fires and exposure to Iraqi pesticides.

The latest study, conducted by scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre, not only claimed to prove that sarin was to blame, but also to explain why some veterans suffer worse symptoms and others did not develop any at all.

It identifies a key gene, PON1, which plays an important role in breaking down toxins. Veterans with a less effective variant of PON1 were more likely to fall ill.

'Study will stand up to any criticism'

Dr Robert Haley, one of the study's authors, told the BBC: "This is the most definitive study. We believe it will stand up to any criticism. And we hope our findings will lead to treatment that will relieve some of the symptoms."

Veterans groups have criticised the alleged lack of interest from the UK Government in Gulf War syndrome.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman told The Telegraph: "We are indebted to all those who served our country in the Gulf wars and have already sponsored significant research into the effects of this conflict on veterans.

"We continue to monitor and welcome any new research that is published around the world and financial support is available to veterans whose illness is due to service through the MoD War Pensions and the Armed Forces occupational pension schemes."