Reports of 'multiple casualties' after 12-story building collapses in Miami

Officials don't yet know what caused the building to collapse. Photo / Miami Beach Police Department

A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday (local time) from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account.

"Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the tweet said.

According to the Miami Herald, the 12-story condo tower, part of Champlain Towers, is an oceanside condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units.

#BREAKING: Firefighters seen pulling boy from rubble of partial collapse of condo building in Surfside: https://t.co/TPEaIoXmNU — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 24, 2021

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

For some perspective on the Miami Beach building collapse, everything to the left of the red line is gone. pic.twitter.com/NaXXYm9jfO — Tony Pascarella (@tonypascarella) June 24, 2021

NOW: Partial-building collapse in Surfside Florida near Miami Beach. Miami/Dade Fire and Rescue Team searching for bodies. This is horrific.pic.twitter.com/pwLy5fepR0 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 24, 2021

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.