Reporter Rachel Scott asks Vladimir Putin why all his rivals are dead or in prison

A US reporter went viral this week for asking Russian president Vladimir Putin a question that made him very uncomfortable, then proceeded to not let him dodge it.

Rachel Scott, an ABC News correspondent, was at the press conference that followed Putin's first in-person meeting with Joe Biden since he became president of the US.

After asking the Russian president a question relating to cyberattacks, Scott asked for "a quick followup".

The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long. Alexey Navalny's organisation calls for free and fair elections, an end to corruption, but Russia has outlawed that organisation, calling it extremist. And you now have prevented anyone who supports him to run for office," she proceeded.

"For my question for you Mr President: What are you so afraid of?"

Putin attempted to compare the arrests of his political opponents in Russia to the arrests of Black Lives Matter protesters, as well as the Capitol rioters.

Scott was not having it.

"You didn't answer my question, sir. If all of your political opponents are dead or in prison, poisoned, doesn't that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?"

ABC's Rachel Scott, left Putin FLUSTERED AND STAMMERING to answer that question. Journalism done right! 🔥✨pic.twitter.com/4ZjQH88KiM — Anita (@AnitaNkonge) June 16, 2021

Putin appeared uncomfortable with the reporter's insistence.

"On the question of who is murdering whom, people rioted and went into the Congress in the US with political demands, and many people were declared as criminals and they are threatened with imprisonment for 20 to 25 years," he said.

"These people were immediately arrested after those events. On what grounds we don't know always. Others were just shot on the spot and unarmed as well," he added.

"We sympathise with what's happening in the States but we do not wish for that to happen in Russia," he added.

People on Twitter praised Scott for her skills.

Today Rachel Scott became a household name. — Barstar Her Highness. (@Elynnbarstar) June 16, 2021

Some also worried she could face consequences for making Putin "flustered".

In all seriousness please protect Rachel Scott from the Russians and prevent them giving her an "accident" — Tony Snark (@BaileyFink) June 16, 2021

Can we get Rachel Scott both a Pulitzer AND witness protection for a single question? — Gregory Maupin (@GJMaupin) June 16, 2021