The five-year-old boy spent five days trapped in a narrow, 32m deep well. Photo / Twitter

Rayan is out of the well.

After a long rescue operation that took four days and four nights, rescuers managed to bring the boy out of the well.

Initial reports say the boy is alive but his condition is not immediately known.

Rayan, 5, was transported to hospital by ambulance and helicopter as soon as he was out of the 32-metre deep well that he had been stuck in since Wednesday (NZ time).

#Breaking: Just in - Confirmed #Rayan, the 5 years old boy that has been trapped for over five days has been located and rescued in the well in #Morocco. The parents of the boy are together with the boy in the ambulance to head to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4vWMa85gwk — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 5, 2022

As emergency teams worked tirelessly to free up the boy, over the last five days, the effort was livestreamed across the world, gripping thousands who prayed for Rayan's safe rescue.

The boy was fed water with sugar and also received oxygen during his time trapped in the narrow well.

Rayan fell down the narrow 32m deep well on Wednesday in his home village near Bab Berred in the rural Northern Province of Chefchaouen, local media said.

The shaft was too narrow for rescuers to reach the bottom, so heavy diggers were dispatched to dig a hole alongside it.

Rayan's father told Le360 news website he had been repairing the well when the boy fell into it.

Lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani told Al Oula television the diameter of the well was less than 45cm.

The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online; the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan has gone viral across North Africa and people following the rescue worldwide via social media.