Race for the White House: Obama urges black men not to sit election out

Former United States President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch today for his former Vice-President, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia — especially black men — not to sit out the election and risk re-electing President Donald Trump.

"The pandemic would have been tough for any president," Obama said at an afternoon roundtable with 14 black men. But he asked the group to consider "the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died had we just done the basics."

Obama presented Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, as ready to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve go to vote like never before and LEAVE. NO.DOUBT...leave no doubt about who we are as a people and the values we embrace.”@BarackObama — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 21, 2020

Obama then addressed a drive-in rally.

"We've got to vote like never before and leave no doubt," he told the crowd. "We can't just imagine a better future. We've got to fight for it."

Obama had a number of sharp digs at his successor, saying: "Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself".

He said: "[Trump] hasn't shown any interest in doing the work, or helping anybody but himself and his friends, or treating the presidency, like a reality show that he can use to get attention. And by the way, even then his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him.

"But the thing is this is not a reality show. This is reality, and the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him, proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously," Obama added.

"Philadelphia, I am asking you to remember what this country can be. We can't abandon those who are hurting right now."

He ended with: "Are you fired up? Are you ready to go?"

President Obama: Trump inherited the longest streak of job growth in American history, but just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up. He will be the first president since Herbert Hoover to actually lose jobs during his term in office.pic.twitter.com/jfkukVbMQb — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 21, 2020

"I am so confident in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris surrounding themselves with people who are serious, who know what they're doing, who are representative of all people — not just some people — and us being able to then dig ourselves out of this hole," Obama said.

The significance of the roundtable was difficult to miss: The nation's first black president urged Black men especially not to give into apathy.

The host city, Philadelphia, is among the Democratic bastions in battleground states where black turnout four years ago fell off from Obama's 2012 re-election in large enough numbers to flip key states to Trump's column and deliver him the presidency.

Obama blasts Trump over "secret Chinese bank account": "They'd call me Beijing Barry" https://t.co/C6CT7nvz7q — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2020

Obama, 59, said he understood young voters' scepticism and disinterest, recalling his own attitude decades ago. "I'll confess, when I was 20 years old, I wasn't all that woke," he said, adding that young Black men are "not involved because they're young and they're distracted."

But he said not voting gives away power.

"The answer for young people when I talk to them is not that voting makes everything perfect," Obama said. "It's that it makes things better" because politicians respond to and reflect the citizens who cast votes.

"One of the biggest tricks that's perpetrated on the American people is this idea that the government is separate from you," Obama said. "The government's us. Of, by and for the people. It wasn't always for all of us, but the way it's designed, it works based on who's at the table."

- AP