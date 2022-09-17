The Queen’s children hold a Vigil at Westminster Hall. Video / The Royal Family

The latest waiting time to see Queen Elizabeth II before her funeral on Monday is now said to be 24 hours.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 8AM, 17 SEP



The queue is in Southwark Park and wait times are at least 24 hours



If the park reaches capacity, entry to the queue will be paused pic.twitter.com/urY8RxfNHj — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 17, 2022

Earlier, it was announced China would be sending its Vice President, Wang Qishan, to attend the funeral of the Queen as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

A group of British legislators sanctioned by China has expressed concern the Chinese government has been invited.

One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China's far-western region of Xinjiang.

Wang, who is close to Xi, was a member of the ruling Communist Party's all-powerful, seven-member Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.

During those years, he led a crackdown on corruption that has been one of Xi's signature initiatives as China's leader.

Wang was named to the largely ceremonial post of vice president in 2018 and often attends events on Xi's behalf.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for the UK today to pay their respects to the British royal family, considered as a model for Japan's monarchy in modern history.

The decision for the emperor and empress to attend the Queen's funeral underscores the importance and the deep bond between the royal families. Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals except for those of their own parents because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure.

Former Emperor Akihito, as crown prince, attended the Queen's 1953 coronation and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Queen Elizabeth visited Japan in 1975.

Naruhito and Masako's trip to Britain is their first as the Emperor and Empress. The Queen's invitation for them to visit following Naruhito's 2019 ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London in June. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan 'uninvited' from King's state reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.

The couple received an invitation to the grand event for world leaders and foreign royals earlier this week but are thought unlikely to attend after palace officials insisted it was for working members of the royal family only.

It remained unclear on Friday night (Saturday morning NZT) why they had received an invitation for an occasion that royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend.

Sources close to them appeared baffled, while palace aides continued to insist that they were not invited and were not expected to show up.

Royal guards escort a hearse in final drills along the Long Walk, as they prepare for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth lI, near Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Man arrested after allegedly trying to rush Queen's coffin

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rush the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, the Guardian reports.

Police officers reportedly rushed to detain the man just before 10pm on Friday evening (local time) after mourners spent the day paying their respects to the late monarch.

"Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

It added the man was "arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody".

Charles and Camilla arrive in Wales to unfriendly crowd

King Charles has been involved in an uncomfortable run-in with a disgruntled heckler while greeting wellwishers in Wales.

The British monarch, 73, met with thousands of locals on the streets of Cardiff on Friday, local time, after attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral, alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

But not everyone was happy to see His Majesty, with one man managing to attract the former Prince of Wales' attention before proceeding to smash him over the monarch's use of taxpayer dollars.

"Charles!" the man can be seen yelling, before Charles approaches him to hear what he has to say.

The man continued: "While we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade! The taxpayer pays $100 million for you."

A security guard promptly stepped between Charles and the man, before the visibly distressed royal was seen turning away from the heckler, quickly shrugging the encounter off as he shook hands with delighted fans.

Britain's King Charles III, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo / AP

Royal siblings share sad moment

King Charles led his siblings as they held a vigil over the Queen's body in Westminster Hall.

The new King, his brothers Andrew and Edward and sister Anne spent 15 minutes of quiet reflection standing guard over their late mother's coffin.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was allowed to wear military uniform for the vigil after Charles temporarily lifted the ban on him doing so.

The symbolic ceremony mirrored the vigil they held for the Queen while she laid in state in Edinburgh.

The Queen's eight grandchildren – Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – will hold a similar vigil on Saturday evening (Sunday morning NZT).

Harry will also be allowed to wear his military uniform, after previously being banned because he is no longer a working royal.

The Vigil of the Princes dates back to the death of King George V in 1936.