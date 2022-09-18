The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin in Westminster Cathedral. Video / @RoyalFamily

New Zealander of the Year and esteemed Māori leader Tā (Sir) Tipene O'Regan would prefer to see the relationship between Aotearoa and the monarchy continue instead of electing a "party politician" as head of state.

It's a position echoed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has repeated her commitment not to pursue New Zealand becoming a republic under her leadership.

O'Regan's comments come just hours before the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II that will begin 10pm today [NZ time] at Westminster Abbey in London.

O'Regan, who was knighted in 1994 and made a member of the Order of New Zealand this year, was instrumental in the Crown's settlement with South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu, among many other contributions to the progression of Māori.

Also 2022's New Zealander of the Year, the 83-year-old will be one of about 20 Kiwis to attend today's funeral.

Despite the growing conversation debating removal of the King as head of state, O'Regan preferred retaining the current relationship with the monarchy for the moment.

"Until I see a better constitutional arrangement than just selecting a party politician to a head of state role, I'm ... in support of the constitutional arrangement we currently have," he said.

Sir Tipene O'Regan wants to see Māori and New Zealand culture evolve further before any decision is made to move away from the monarchy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

O'Regan outlined his respect for the late Queen, and how she was held in "very high regard" for her contributions towards the Ngāi Tahu settlement process.

"I was hugely impressed with her understanding of the issues we were wrestling with in New Zealand.

"Her majesty was a vibrant and keen intellect, well-read and well-informed about our own evolution within New Zealand and King Charles is of the same ilk.

"Even though you might find it funny to think of a person of Māori descent with an Irish heritage and an Irish name [being] in favour of a constitutional monarchy with England, you can go on laughing because that's what I am."

He believed evolution of Māori and New Zealand culture was still necessary before deciding to move away from the Crown, citing what he considered a smaller but more intense white racist minority that existed.

"I'm not naturally a peacemaker perhaps, I negotiate things and I've struggled with the Crown over a long period, but I understand the political constitutional evolution we're going through.

"Even though I'm an aged warrior, I respect it and I enjoy it and I'm filled with optimism about what we might get to come."

New Zealand's distinguished delegation attending the funeral was welcomed at the New Zealand High Commission in London by Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club. Photo / Adam Pearse

O'Regan was speaking to media following a meeting of those invited to today's funeral, including Ardern, Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Ardern, also speaking with media, said her position on the matter was not dissimilar to O'Regan's, but quickly re-stated her commitment not to initiate that process.

"Whilst I believe it is an evolution that will likely occur over my lifetime, it's not one that me or my Government intend to instigate."

For Māori, she acknowledged there would be differing views but she recognised the importance of O'Regan and Kiingi Tūheitia's presence at Crown events.

Former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright who will also attend the funeral doubted whether New Zealand would ever leave the monarchy.

"Speaking as a lawyer, this is going to be challenging to put it mildly but very, very interesting.

"I don't know if we will ever become a republic, it's hard to say.

"The existing arrangement has worked very well for New Zealand because the Governor- General is given the status of a de facto head of state and is treated as a head of state internationally so that works quite well."

Judge and former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright will be one of the few New Zealanders to attend Monday's funeral. Photo / NZME

Ardern made a short speech to the delegation, which was welcomed at the New Zealand High Commission in London earlier today by Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club.

Addressing Kiingi Tūheitia, Ardern thanked him for travelling and said King Charles III had asked after the Māori King and was pleased by his attendance during Ardern's meeting with King Charles yesterday.

Kiro, who also spoke briefly to the delegation, referenced her lunch with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla yesterday and said the King passed on his "personal regards" to Kiingi Tūheitia, as well as mentioning O'Regan and Cartwright.

Ardern may have another opportunity to speak with King Charles ahead of the funeral at a function for world leaders, hosted by the King on Sunday evening [tonight London time].

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the New Zealand High Commission in London. Photo / CPL Dillon Anderson

It was likely any encounter would be brief but the event would also give Ardern a chance to reconnect with leaders she hadn't seen for some time, thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

Also attending the delegation welcome were famed Kiwi funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene.

On September 12, the Herald reported the pair's offer to assist in the Queen's funeral - extended to the royal family in a letter.

While it's understood they did not receive a response from the royal family, the Herald has been told their offer was acknowledged by Ardern.