Qatar strip search: Govt says baby dumped in bin in 'appalling attempt to kill her'

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations after the baby was found. Photo / File

A newborn baby at the centre of the Doha airport strip-search scandal was found in plastic bag and "buried under garbage" in a trash can, the Qatar Government has revealed.

In a statement released today the government says the baby girl was rescued from "what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her".

The infant is now safe under medical care in Doha.

"This egregious and life-threatening violation of the law triggered an immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found," the statement reads.

"While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveller caused by this action."

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations after the baby was found.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne gave the updated figure during a Senate estimates hearing today.

Senator Marise Payne said what happened was "grossly disturbing". Photo / AP

Senator Payne also revealed that passengers on 10 aircraft in Doha that day were subjected to the search.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official, who was among women affected but not searched, was the first to raise the alarm with Australian authorities shortly after the incident occurred on October 2.

"The nature of the most unfortunate event that triggered this action meant that the women who were being searched were by definition, needed to be of child-bearing age," DFAT secretary Frances Adamson told the hearing.

"So women who were not of child-bearing age … were not searched and that included our staff member.

"They were asked to leave a plane with no information given."

Officials are seeking to clarify the number of Australia women that were physically examined after it was this week revealed to be 13.

"We became aware yesterday that there were 10 other flights affected on the night in question," Adamson said.

"We thought there had been others and it was only yesterday that the number 10 was given to us."

The hearing was told that Australia is working with up to three other countries affected.

Senator Payne on Monday said it was a "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events".

"We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter," she said.

Labor Senator Penny Wong grilled the minister over her communication with Qatari authorities, including her counterpart.

"I did not speak to the Qatari foreign minister," Senator Payne said.

"I advised the head of mission in Doha that we would await the report because we had been given a commitment from the Qatari government that that would be provided.

"I will speak to the foreign minister on receipt of the report."

The federal government is today demanding answers from Qatari authorities after as many as 13 Australian women were reportedly forced to endure a terrifying strip-search ordeal in Doha. pic.twitter.com/BVd2Y2ToYS — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 26, 2020

The Qatar Government said a "comprehensive, transparent investigation" into the incident was being conducted and the results would be shared with its international partners.

"The State of Qatar remains committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all travellers transiting through the country," it said in a statement.

DFAT secretary Frances Adamson defended Senator Payne saying it had engaged multiple times with the airline, airport and the ministry of foreign affairs.

"It was intensive engagement since the very first moment we knew about this," Adamson said.