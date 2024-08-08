The powerful earthquake was felt throughout southern Japan. Photo / Japan Meteorological Agency

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Japan, sparking a tsunami advisory.

Public broadcaster NHK reported the quake was first measured as a 6.9 magnitude shake, but has since been upgraded.

The strong shake, at a depth of 30km, struck off the eastern coast of Kyushu, the south-westernmost of Japan’s main islands, about 7.42pm NZT.

NHK reported there were no immediate signs of major damage, but 20cm high waves had already been observed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted waves up 1m along the coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku.