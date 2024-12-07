Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, is also expected to bring heavy rain through the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

A fallen tree damaged a car in Liverpool as Storm Darragh batters parts of the UK. The storm has left thousands without power and disrupted travel and sports events. Photo / Getty

One man died after a tree fell on to his van during the storm, police in Lancashire, northwest England said.

In Wales, the Met Office estimated gusts of up to 150km/h, which knocked out power for over 50,000 people, according to the PA news agency.

Power cuts affected 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Trains were disrupted or suspended on several routes including from Glasgow to Edinburgh in Scotland, and between Cambridge and Stansted Airport in eastern England.

Rail operator CrossCountry put a “do not travel” notice in place for Saturday because of cancellations and severe delays.

Network Rail Wales suspended trains on the Welsh northern coast because of a “fallen tree blocking the line”, and several bridges in southern England and Wales were closed for safety reasons.

A separate amber warning, which is less serious than the red alert but still poses “potential risk to life and property”, covering a larger stretch of the UK and Northern Ireland is in place until Saturday night.

In Northern Ireland, thousands were left without power, and several bus and train services were suspended or delayed.

Christmas markets and sporting events were postponed, including the Merseyside derby between Premier League leaders Liverpool and Everton.

In Ireland, which issued an “orange” wind warning, 400,000 people were left without electricity, according to the RTE news agency.

Dublin Airport said a “a number of flights scheduled for Saturday morning have been cancelled by airlines” because of the storm.

Darragh comes two weeks after Storm Bert battered much of Britain, causing “devastating” flooding in parts of Wales and knocking out power to thousands of homes in Ireland.