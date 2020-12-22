Police welfare check turns into wrongful arrest as woman was getting ready to take a bath

Carolyn O'Neal had been awarded $2.4m after being unlawfully arrested while naked and then tasered twice by police despite being restrained in a chair. Photo / Freemont Police Department

A woman has been paid US$2.4m ($3.4m) after she was unlawfully arrested while naked inside her apartment during a welfare check.

Carolyn O'Neal sued Fremont County Sheriff's office over her May 2014 arrest while at a sober living facility.

According to The Denver Post, deputies responded to concerns she might harm herself.

O'Neal told the three male deputies she wasn't going to hurt herself, instead, was naked preparing for a bath.

But the officers didn't believe her and used a key to get into her apartment.

The three officers then threw her onto the bed before arresting her.

O'Neal was still naked when she was carried off to jail where she was then put in a restraining chair for several hours.

Officers tasered her twice despite having her arms and legs restrained and was forced to wear a spit mask.

"This was an outrageous case," O'Neal's lawyer, David Lane, told The Denver Post on Sunday.

"Law enforcement officers who believed they were above the law got smacked down hard by a jury. And unfortunately, this costs the taxpayers of Fremont County a lot of money.

"But I hope it inspires the citizenry to demand accountability from law enforcement – otherwise, it's coming out of their pockets."

Charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest that O'Neal had faced were previously dismissed by a judge. Deputies have since admitted that she should have been taken to a hospital rather than a jail, KDVR reported.

"The police were called by management, her mother was dying, she was depressed and she made some offhand statement about 'things are going so great, I feel like I should drive my car off a cliff,'" Lane recalled O'Neal saying prior to her arrest.

O'Neal suffers from PTSD and other mental health issues, a family member told KDVR.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.