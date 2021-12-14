Police operation winds down after man barricaded inside Flinders Lane cafe in Melbourne

Police have swarmed a Melbourne cafe on Flinders Lane after a man barricaded himself inside the premises on Wednesday morning. Photo / Twitter, Simon Love

A four-hour police operation is drawing to a close after a man barricaded himself inside Melbourne's meatball and wine bar.

The man is not injured and is being examined by paramedics at the scene.

NCA NewsWire understands the man was inside the ceiling of one of the upper floors of the premises, triggering a complicated police response to reach him.

Firefighters could be seen trying to access the roof on the truck aerial, while police officers scoured the ground.

The section of the street remains cordoned off.

A hospital gurney was earlier placed outside the Meatball and Wine Bar as police attempted to communicate with a man who barricaded himself inside the premises.

Officers flocked to the Flinders Lane building about 6.30am after the man refused to leave, police said. Officers are trying to negotiate with him.

Diners coming to the street who have a booking at the popular Chin Chin restaurant were told by police at the scene that the area would be cordoned off for "quite a while".

Firefighters and paramedics are on standby outside the eatery.

A spokesman said they were unaware whether the man was armed but said there was no one else inside the building.