Police hunt gunman after woman shot dead in Queensland home

Queensland police are hunting for a gunman in South Mackay after a woman was shot dead. Photo / 123rf

Queensland police are hunting for a gunman in South Mackay after a woman was shot dead. Photo / 123rf

A woman has been shot dead inside a Queensland home as police hunt for the gunman.

Police were called to the property in Robb Place in South Mackay following reports a woman had been shot at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, a woman was located deceased, and a man was located with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand,” Queensland Police said.

The woman died at the scene.

Officers are scouring the area to find the gunman.

An emergency situation was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act at about 5.20pm, with boundaries encompassing Robb Place, Paradise St, Archibald St, Kindermar St and Denton St.

The public has been advised to avoid the area and those within the exclusion zone are asked to remain indoors until further notice.