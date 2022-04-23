Voyager 2021 media awards
Piers Morgan on Trump, Harry and Meghan, his Twitter spats and how no topic is off limits on his TV show

18 minutes to read
Piers Morgan is set to launch his new talk show with a fiery first interview starring former US president Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Mick Brown

I met Piers Morgan on Wednesday in the basement studios of TalkTV – located, oddly, between a Premier Inn and a spiritualist church on a busy West London street – Rupert Murdoch's new television channel,

