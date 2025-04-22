The details led users to speculate that the image may have been manipulated, amid concerns over Biden’s declining health.

“This looks photoshopped” Brigitte Gabriel, a New York Times best-selling author, said on X.

Others pointed out that the former President’s hand appeared to be “floating” behind one of his grandchildren.

Another user added: “It’s totally photoshopped. Look at his hand, it’s in a low wave position, the hand is not resting on the shoulder of the grandchild, nor are the fingers resting on it. This is fake!”

Other users pointed out other apparent flaws in the picture, focusing in on Biden’s position on the step.

“Fake, much like most of his administration. The woman in the yellow shirt, you can see her knees,” one user wrote.

“She is sitting on the top step. Same with the guy on the left in the grey sweater with his elbow on his knee. Also, top step. No way Joe was in this photo, sitting or standing.”

It comes as Democrats brace for a new book set to detail the “cover-up” of Biden’s health decline before the 2024 election.

The book, titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, will shine a spotlight on his decision to run for re-election and subsequent drop out.