- Social media users speculated the image was manipulated, noting Biden’s “floating” hand and formal attire.
- Democrats are preparing for a book detailing the “cover-up” of Biden’s health decline before the 2024 election.
Joe Biden has been accused of editing himself into a family portrait on Easter Sunday.
The former President shared the image of himself surrounded by his wife, Jill and their family, wishing his 38 million followers a happy Easter.
Social media users said Biden looked out of place wearing a full suit, complete with an American flag pin, while his family were dressed in casual clothing.