The murder has shocked France.

WARNING: This story discusses sexual abuse and violence and may be upsetting for some readers.





Police sources have revealed a 12-year-old girl found dead in a suitcase on a Paris street was tortured and raped before she was murdered.

The murder of Lola Daviet has shocked France after a homeless man made the grisly find near her home last Friday and the investigation has now led to the arrest of a homeless woman who reportedly acted “alone and gratuitously”.

The woman, a 24-year-old homeless woman named as Dahbia B, has appeared before magistrates and has been charged with Lola’s rape, murder and torture.

She was earlier reported missing by her mother when she failed to return home from school and an investigation was launched when a homeless man stumbled upon the case late on Friday night and found Lola inside.

CCTV was then checked, which showed her walking into her own apartment building behind an unknown woman.

Lola's mother posted an image of her daughter to Facebook. Photo / Supplied

She had suffered several cuts to her throat, her feet and wrists were bound, there was tape around her face and numbers had been placed on her body.

Le Parisien quoted a press release from the Paris prosecutor’s office that stated: “The child’s autopsy revealed that she had died of cardiorespiratory failure with asphyxiation and signs of cervical compression.

“Multiple other lesions were noted, in particular on the face, on the back and large cuts on the level of the neck which did not enter, according to the conclusions of the medical examiner, in the determinism of death. The examination revealed no traumatic lesion of the entire sexual sphere. A ‘zero’ and a ‘one’ were inscribed in red under each foot of the victim.”

An investigation sourced spoken to by the Daily Mail said that the woman had acted alone and suffered from mental illness.

“The suspect had boasted about selling body parts,” the source claimed. “Evidence suggests that the girl was taken into the basement of the flat, where she was tortured, and raped, before being strangled and having her throat cut.”

“The suspect is believed to suffer with serious psychological problems. She was living on the street, but had friends and family in the Paris area,” they added.

“The attacker had been talking about selling organs and body parts, but none of this makes sense. She acted alone and gratuitously, and defiled her victim before killing her.”

Lola was seen following the woman into her building. Photo / BFMTV

CCTV footage showed Lola walking into her building behind a woman who was later seen pulling the suitcase.

One local told BFMTV he saw the woman dragging the suitcase around.

“We saw her go into the building, she was all alone ... we saw her half an hour later with a suitcase, she was speaking a bit with everyone, she seemed to be a bit crazy,” he said.

“She was struggling to carry the suitcase, we thought it was because it was heavy items and she was quite slim - we never thought it was a body ... It was 5pm and she was walking around with that suitcase, she even left it outside a cafe and went to the bakery opposite to buy a croissant as if nothing had happened.”

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively, contact your local police station for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it’s not your fault.







