The landslide hit a remote area of Papua New Guinea.

Warning: Distressing content

More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea on Friday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600km northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3am local time, ABC reports.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher.

The president of the Porgera Women in Business Association, Elizabeth Laruma told ABC many houses were demolished by the huge slip.

”It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours and the entire village has gone down,” Laruma said.”From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground.”

Photos and videos which have been uploaded to social media show sights of mass destruction.

Boulders, mounds of dirt and other debris have come down onto the village.

Some photos and videos circulating on social media show locals desperately carrying out people who had been trapped in their crushed homes by the debris.

“When this road is being closed off – and I don’t know how long it’s going to take – it’s going to have a really big impact on the people out there in terms of goods, fuel and services,” Laruma told the ABC.”It’s going to have a big impact on the lives of the people of Porgera and the mine as well.”

MORE TO COME

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald