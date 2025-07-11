Advertisement
World

Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again 14 months after accident

By Jean-François Guyot
AFP·
2 mins to read

Dancers performed the institution’s famed cancan in the street to mark the occasion. Photo / Getty Images

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris today to see its famed blades start turning again, 14 months after they tumbled to the ground.

Dancers performed the institution’s famed cancan in the street to mark the occasion, while fireworks were set off from the roof

