Paedophile gets 20 days in jail after repeatedly molesting six-year-old girl

William Ira Wiltse, 80, was sentenced last Friday in Wichita Falls, Texas, after pleading guilty to four child sex crimes. Photo / Wichita County Jail

An 80-year-old paedophile will serve a mere 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to molesting a girl four times in 2013.

The man, from Texas, pleaded guilty of repeatedly molesting the girl in his bathroom late at night.

William Ira Wiltse entered a plea deal and was given 10 years of probation and 20 days in jail.

Once he completes the probation period, he will not have a conviction on his record.

According to prosecutors, the victim's parents approved Wiltse's plea deal because they did not want their daughter to have to testify.

They asked the judge to make Wiltse register as a sex offender as part of the punishment.

The man is described as a relative of the girl, although no further details of the relationship have been given.

The girl came forward with the accusation in 2017, when she was 11.

The girl told police Wiltse woke her up late at night, removed her clothes and touched her inappropriately.

Wiltse pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

He has also been told to pay a $2000 fine and perform 240 hours of community service.

He cannot have contact with anyone under 18, unless he has prior approval.