Offal fight: Pig guts fly during fight over meat imports in Taiwan's Parliament

Kuomintang legislators throw pig offal on the podium in Taiwan's Parliament in Taipei on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Lawmakers in Taiwan's Parliament got into a physical fight over meat imports, and pig guts flew across the building as they literally took the matter into their own hands.

The Members of Parliament threw pig intestines at each other during a brawl over a meat imports.

Legislators throw pig offal and exchange blows in Taiwan's Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

Opposition members threw pig skin and guts at their opponents in a heated brawl over a proposal to ease restrictions on pork imports into Taiwan from the US.

Pig guts thrown amid scuffles in Taiwan's parliament over easing of US pork importshttps://t.co/SCmodUGk7U pic.twitter.com/pal0hlIZkS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 29, 2020

CNN reports some Members of Parliament exchanged blows as chaos erupted during the session.

Footage shows pig guts flying onto the Parliament's floor and hitting a few of the men involved in the brawl.

Kuomintang legislators throw pig offal on the podium in Taiwan's Parliament in Taipei on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

The fight relates to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, a banned additive in a number of countries, including China and the European Union.

The president had announced that the imports would be allowed from January 1.

"I know that there are different opinions in our country, but this is a problem that any political party must face," she posted on her Facebook page ahead of the parliamentary section. "The import of American pork and beef is to have more choice on the market, people are not forced to eat it."