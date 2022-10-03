North Korea reportedly fires missile over Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo / AP

North Korea has reportedly fired a missile over Japan and into the sea to the east of South Korea.

BNO News reported the launch was detected at about 11.20am.

It said the missile overflew Japan, towards the Pacific Ocean and it no longer poses a threat.

The Japanese government earlier warned people to take shelter after the missile launch

AP reported South Korea says North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the latest weapons test by North Korea in an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States, AP reports.

North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature.