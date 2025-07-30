Trump has said that, starting Friday, he plans to impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, in large part because Brazilian authorities have charged former President Jair Bolsonaro with trying to hold on to power after losing the 2022 election.

Trump has called the case a “witch hunt” and wants it dropped. Lula said that was not up for negotiation. “Maybe he doesn’t know that here in Brazil, the judiciary is independent,” he said.

In the interview, Lula said the US President is infringing on Brazil’s sovereignty.

“At no point will Brazil negotiate as if it were a small country up against a big country,” he said. “We know the economic power of the United States; we recognise the military power of the United States; we recognise the technological size of the United States.

“But that doesn’t make us afraid,” he added. “It makes us concerned.”

Lula said on Tuesday that he was studying retaliatory tariffs against American exports if Trump carries through with his tariff threats. Photo / Victor Moriyama, The New York Times

There is perhaps no world leader defying Trump as strongly as Lula.

The President of Brazil – a leftist in his third term who is arguably this century’s most important Latin American statesman – has been hitting back at Trump in speeches across Brazil. His social media pages have suddenly become filled with references to Brazil’s sovereignty. And he has taken to wearing a hat that says “Brazil belongs to Brazilians”.

On Tuesday, he said he was studying retaliatory tariffs against American exports if Trump carries through with his threats. And he said that if the January 6, 2021, riot on the US Capitol had happened in Brazil, Trump would be facing prosecution just like Bolsonaro.

“The democratic state of law for us is a sacred thing,” he said in a lofty room draped in a colourful tapestry in the modernist presidential palace, where emus roam the lawns. “Because we have already lived through dictatorships, and we don’t want any more.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has gone after Brazil to come to the aid of his ally, Bolsonaro. His proposed 50% tariffs would be among the highest levies he has issued against any country, and they appear to be the only ones driven by overtly political reasons and not economic ones.

Trump has said that he sees his own legal fight in the criminal trial against Bolsonaro.

Trump and Bolsonaro – two politicians with strikingly similar political styles – both lost reelection and then both denied having lost. Their subsequent efforts to undermine the vote culminated in mobs of their supporters storming their nations’ capital buildings, in failed bids to prevent the election winners from assuming the presidency.

The aftermath of the riot at the Brazilian government office complex by supporters of the former President Jair Bolsonaro in 2023. Photo / Victor Moriyama, The New York Times

The stark difference is that four years later, Trump returned to power, while Bolsonaro is now facing prison.

This month, Alexandre de Moraes, the Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing Bolsonaro’s criminal case, ordered the former Brazilian President to wear an ankle monitor before his upcoming trial on coup charges. De Moraes said Bolsonaro’s efforts to lobby Trump suggested he might try to flee the country. Bolsonaro could face decades in prison if convicted.

In an interview with the Times in January, Bolsonaro said that to avoid prosecution in Brazil, he was pinning his hopes on intervention from Trump. At the time, the wish seemed unrealistic. Then, this month, Trump intervened.

In a July 9 letter to Lula, Trump called the criminal case against Bolsonaro “an international disgrace” and compared it to his own past charges. “It happened to me, times 10,” he said.

He also criticised de Moraes for his rulings on social media content. And he said Brazil was an unfair trading partner, claiming incorrectly that the United States had a trade deficit with Brazil. The United States had a US$7.4 billion ($12.5b) trade surplus with Brazil last year on about US$92b in trade.

Alexandre de Moraes, centre, greeting other electoral officials at a voting station in Brasília, Brazil, in 2022. As a justice overseeing Mr. Bolsonaro’s criminal case, he ordered the former president to wear an ankle monitor ahead of his upcoming trial. Photo / Dado Galdieri, The New York Times

Lula, 79, said it was “disgraceful” that Trump issued his threats on his social media site, Truth Social. “President Trump’s behaviour strayed from all standards of negotiations and diplomacy,” he said. “When you have a commercial disagreement, a political disagreement, you pick up the phone; you schedule a meeting; you talk, and you try to solve the problem. What you don’t do is tax and give an ultimatum.”

He said Trump’s efforts to help Bolsonaro are going to be paid for by Americans who will face higher prices for coffee, beef, orange juice and other products that are significantly sourced from Brazil. “Neither the American people nor the Brazilian people deserve this,” he said. “Because we are going to move from a 201-year-old diplomatic relationship of win-win to a political relationship of lose-lose.”

On Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that imports of some goods not plentiful in the United States could be exempt from tariffs, citing coffee as an example. Thirty per cent of US coffee imports come from Brazil, according to US trade data. Lutnick recently spoke to Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin of Brazil, whom Lula has tapped as Brazil’s chief negotiator in the trade dispute, Brazilian officials said.

Lula openly rooted for former Vice-President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent, in the 2024 election. He said he sent a letter to Trump before his inauguration in January, but the two men have never spoken. Lula said Trump is the only US president since Bill Clinton with whom he hasn’t had a good relationship and that he was ready to open dialogue. But he said he felt that Trump was not.

“What’s preventing it is that no one wants to talk,” he said. “Everyone knows that I have asked to make contact.”

On July 11, Trump told reporters, referring to Lula: “Maybe at some point I’ll talk to him. Right now I’m not.”

A week later, Trump posted a letter he wrote to Bolsonaro, saying his trial “should end immediately!”

Bolsonaro at his party’s offices in Brasília in January. He faces years in prison if found guilty of attempting a coup. Photo / Victor Moriyama, The New York Times

Trump said the tariffs are also meant to target Brazil’s Supreme Court for what he says are “censorship orders” against US tech companies.

De Moraes has ordered tech companies to take down thousands of accounts and posts that he says threaten democracy. Yet he has largely kept his orders under seal and declined to explain why certain accounts are dangerous. He has also jailed several people for posting threats against Brazil’s institutions online.

He has been cast as Brazil’s guardian of democracy by many on the left, but his growing power has also raised concerns about whether he poses his own threat to Brazil’s democracy.

Now he has become a target of the White House.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced that it had imposed sanctions against de Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act, a severe escalation in the feud. The act is designed to punish foreigners accused of serious human rights violations or corruption, and it places significant financial restrictions on individuals.

“De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights and politicised prosecutions – including against former President Jair Bolsonaro,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release.

Brazil’s Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the former President, has been in Washington lobbying for such sanctions for months.

The State Department had already revoked the visas of de Moraes, other Brazilian Supreme Court justices and their families for “censorship” and a “political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro”.

When asked about the potential sanctions Tuesday, a day before they were announced, Lula said: “If what you’re telling me is true, it’s more serious than I imagined. The Supreme Court of a country has to be respected not only by its own country, but it has to be respected by the world.”

Written by: Jack Nicas

Photographs by: Victor Moriyama and Dado Galdieri

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES