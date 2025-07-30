The Brazilian Government’s “politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution of (Bolsonaro) and thousands of his supporters are serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil”, the White House said in a fact sheet announcing the tariffs.

It also cited Brazil’s “unusual and extraordinary policies and actions harming US companies, the free speech rights of US persons, US foreign policy, and the US economy”, and singled out Moraes by name.

It did not state what date the tariffs would come into effect, but Trump had previously cited August 1.

Thousands of Brazilians rallied earlier this month in protest of Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Brazilian imports. Photo / Getty Images

The new duties were announced shortly after the US Treasury slapped sanctions on Moraes, which followed a similar move by the State Department earlier this month.

The sanctions provoked a swift and furious response from Brasilia, where Attorney General Jorge Messias slammed them as “arbitrary”, “unjustifiable”, and “a serious attack on the sovereignty of our country”.

There was no immediate reaction from Brasilia to the tariffs announcement, but President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had earlier denounced Trump’s threats as “unacceptable blackmail”.

Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to stay in power after losing the 2022 election to leftist Lula.

He risks up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say the plot included a plan to arrest and even assassinate Lula, his Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, and Moraes.

Brazil has insisted it will proceed in its prosecution of Bolsonaro, and Trump’s intervention in the case has so far improved Lula’s popularity, as the Brazilian leader appeals for national unity in the face of US “interference”.

Witch hunt

Both Marco Rubio, America’s top diplomat, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued statements on Wednesday announcing the new sanctions against Moraes.

(L-R) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Brazil of human rights abuses and actions harming US interests, specifically targeting Moraes. Photo / Getty Images

“Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies,” Bessent said.

Rubio, the Secretary of State, accused Moraes of “serious human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention involving flagrant denials of fair trial guarantees and infringing on the freedom of expression”.

Moraes, 56, has played a controversial role in fighting disinformation.

He was an omnipresent figure during the polarising 2022 election campaign, aggressively using his rulings to fight election disinformation on social media.

That included blocking the accounts of some prominent conservative figures.

Last year, he ordered the shutdown of tech titan Elon Musk’s X network in Brazil for 40 days for failing to tackle the spread of disinformation shared mainly by Bolsonaro backers.

Bolsonaro has called Moraes a dictator, while his son Eduardo, an MP, had lobbied for US sanctions against the “totalitarian” judge.

On Wednesday, Eduardo Bolsonaro said the US action was “not about revenge, it’s about justice”.

“Abuses of authority now have global consequences,” he wrote on X.

Trump’s private media company has also sued Moraes over his social media-related orders.

The US Treasury cited the Magnitsky Act for the sanctions. It freezes US-based assets and bars travel to the country for foreign officials accused of human rights abuses or corruption.

-Agence France-Presse