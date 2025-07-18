Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lula slammed Brazilian politicians who back Trump’s policies as ‘traitors to the homeland’

AFP
3 mins to read

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photo / Getty Images

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva today slammed the United States threat to impose 50% tariffs on Latin America’s largest economy as “unacceptable blackmail”.

Lula’s comments during a nationally televised speech were the latest in a series of tense exchanges with US President Donald Trump,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save