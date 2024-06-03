New Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announces that he will stand during the upcoming general election during a press conference in London. Photo / Getty Images

Nigel Farage has confirmed that he will stand as an MP in Clacton and take over as leader of Reform UK for the upcoming election.

At the start of the campaign he said he would not be standing but this morning, (late last night NZT) he tweeted that he would be making an “emergency general election announcement”.

At a press conference in London, Richard Tice, the former leader of Reform UK, said he had “invited” Farage to become leader of the party.

Announcing he was standing as an MP, Farage said “millions of people” would feel let down if he didn’t “lead from the front”.

BREAKING



I am the new Leader of @ReformParty_UK and will be standing in Clacton at this election. pic.twitter.com/sqpcCXREHL — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2024

He insisted Reform UK will win seats at the election and said the party could get more votes than the Conservative party.

In a video published on X, Farage declared he wanted to “make Britain great again” as he told voters: “I’m back”.

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance attended Farage’s press conference with her husband Nick Candy, raising suggestions she would help the politician campaign to get elected.

The former actress told GB News: “This is exactly what we all wanted. He gave the people what they asked for. Right move.”

Nick Candy and former Neighbours star Holly Valance. File photo / WireImage via Getty Images

She added: “I think it’s really important to go and listen to everyone and educate yourself on all sides and see who you find that your values and morals are closest to and for me it’s Reform and it has been for a little while. So I’m just gunning for that, I’m a paid-up member”.

Asked if she would help campaign for Farage, she said: “If he asks me, probably.”

She added: “Does anyone want to see me knocking on their doors anymore? Maybe 20 years ago.”

There are four other parties with candidates standing against Farage in Clacton.

The current MP for the constituency, Giles Watling, is seeking re-election for the Conservatives.

Labour’s candidate is Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, and the Liberal Democrat candidate is Matthew Bensilum. Natasha Osben will be running for the Green Party.