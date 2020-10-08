A newlywed couple have been killed in a light plane crash just four days after their wedding.

The couple were identified by authorities on Wednesday after their Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed outside of Telluride in Colorado on Tuesday.

The victims, United Airlines pilot and flight instructor Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, married four days before the fatal crash.

From Port Orange in Florida, they'd eloped to Telluride for a small wedding on a mountain top, and were on their "adventure-filled honeymoon", which they'd been documenting online, the San Miguel sheriff said.

The couple had posted pictures following their wedding. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

A friend wrote in a Facebook tribute: "For such a tragedy to happen to such a perfect couple is hard to understand."

The couple had worked in the airline industry.

The sheriff said the couple left Telluride Airport about 12.45 Tuesday (local time) and are believed to have crashed 10-15 minutes later.

The plane crashed in Tellruide, Colorado. Photo / San Miguel Sheriff

"The newlyweds were heading back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel. They were the only two on the aircraft," the sheriff said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The previous day, officials recovered the couple's bodies from the crash site.