The West Wing is a ghost town. Staff members are scared of exposure.

And the White House is now a treatment ward for not one — but two — Covid-19 patients, including a president who has long taken the threat of the virus lightly.

United States President Donald Trump's decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn't abide by strict isolation protocols.

Throughout the pandemic, White House custodians, ushers, kitchen staff and members of the US Secret Service have continued to show up for work in what is now a coronavirus hot spot, with more than a dozen known cases this week alone.

Advertisement

New: Trump's 'reckless' New Jersey fundraiser is under state review https://t.co/pS4rxInOnD via @nbcnews — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 6, 2020



"My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," tweeted former first lady Michelle Obama.

Trump, still contagious, has made it clear that he has little intention of abiding by best containment practices.

As he arrived back at the White House yesterday, the President defiantly removed his face mask and stopped to pose on a balcony within feet of a White House photographer.

He was seen inside moments later, surrounded by numerous people as he taped a video message urging Americans not to fear a virus that has killed more than 210,000 in the US and one million worldwide.

National Poll:



Before Trump got COVID (9/30-10/1):

Biden 46% (+5)

Trump 41%

.

After the coronavirus diagnosis (10/2-4):

Biden 55% (+21)

Trump 34%



Global Marketing Research Services/@FPUniversity/@bostonherald, LV, 9/30-10/4 https://t.co/cT1DQJ62Fl — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 6, 2020



White House spokesman Judd Deere said the White House was "taking every precaution necessary" to protect not just the first family but "every staff member working on the complex" consistent with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and best practices.

He added that physical access to the President would be significantly limited and appropriate protective gear worn by those near him.

Nonetheless, the mood within the White House remains serious, with staff fearful they may have been exposed to the virus.

As they confront a new reality — a worksite that once seemed like a bubble of safety is anything but — they also have been engaged in finger-pointing over conflicting reports released about the President's health as well as a lack of information provided internally.

Advertisement

Here's how international media networks are covering Trump's COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/0Es9Dt5DZN — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2020



Many have learned about positive tests from media reports and several were exposed, without their knowledge, to people the White House already knew could be contagious.

Indeed, it took until Monday, nearly three full days after Trump's diagnosis, for the White House to send a staff-wide note in response. Even then, it did not acknowledge the outbreak.

"As a reminder," read the letter from the White House Management Office, "if you are experiencing any symptoms ... please stay home and do not come to work."

Staff who develop symptoms were advised to "go home immediately" and contact their doctors rather than the White House Medical Unit.

Facebook has announced it will remove pages, groups, and Instagram accounts tied to QAnon.



How did a conspiracy theory that Trump is saving the world from cannibal pedophiles reach the mainstream?



QAnon, the scarily popular conspiracy theory, explained: https://t.co/JFDdpHneLG — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 6, 2020



Even when Trump was at the hospital, his staff was not immune to risk.

Trump had aides there recording videos and taking photographs of him. On Monday, he took a surprise drive around the hospital to wave to supporters from the window of an SUV. The Secret Service agents in the car with him were dressed in personal protective equipment.

Advertisement

"Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE," Deere said.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley dismissed media concern about the agents' safety as "absolutely stupid and foolish."

"How do they think he's going to leave? Is someone gonna toss him the keys to a Buick and let him drive home by himself? They're always around him because that's their job," Gidley said on Fox News.

🚨🚨🚨Key consequence of stimulus talks falling through:



-- Close to 30 million jobless ppl to permanently see an income cut of ~50%



-- 40% of restaurants face closure in ~6 months, per surveys



-- Tens of thousands of airline workers will be laid off



-- No stimulus checks 2.0 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 6, 2020



But agents told a very different story.

Several who spoke to AP expressed concern over the cavalier attitude the White House has taken when it comes to masks and distancing. Colleagues, they said, are angry, but feel there's little they can do.

One, speaking after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive yesterday, said it felt like he and some of his colleagues had been spared only by a measure of good luck.

Advertisement

Others noted the difference between facing outside threats they have trained for — a gun, a bomb or a biohazard — and being put at additional risk because of behaviour they characterised as reckless at times. The agents spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardising their jobs.

On a Democratic call, reacting to the President abruptly breaking off stimulus talks, Speaker Pelosi questioned whether Trump taking a steroid was impacting his thinking, according to two people on the call. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2020



The Secret Service has refused to disclose how many of its employees have tested positive or have had to quarantine, citing privacy and security.

But in the midst of the election, thousands of agents are on duty and anyone who tests positive can easily be subbed out, officials have said.

Secret Service spokeswoman Julia McMurray said the agency takes "every precaution to keep our protectees, employees and families, and the general public, safe and healthy."

Trump has joined first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, in the residential area of the White House.

Opinion: Trump just nixed talks over the stimulus package. Good luck with that. https://t.co/TcKSIIWBQJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 6, 2020



It is typically served by a staff of roughly 100 people, including housekeepers, cooks, florists, groundskeepers and five or six butlers — who interact most closely with the President, said Kate Andersen Brower, who wrote the The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Advertisement

The East Wing has taken a much more cautious approach to the pandemic than the rest of the White House complex, encouraging those who can work from home to do so and requiring, since April, that residence staff wear masks at all times.

Still, Brower said she recently spoke with three former employees who expressed concern about the health of current workers, but were too afraid to speak publicly. Many are black or Latino, among the demographic groups that have been more vulnerable to the virus.

"You have to try to be this politically inept." https://t.co/XyGiomL8q9 — Ray Kwong (@raykwong) October 6, 2020



"The butlers always feel protective of the first family, but there's just a concern about whether or not the staff would get sick," Brower said.

Most are older, she said, "because they work from one generation to the next. They are people who have been on the job for 20 to 30 years. They want to work to get their full pensions."

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, said yesterday that "all precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the residence staff," but she declined to provide specifics.

Why are seniors breaking to Joe Biden? It isn't just coronavirus. The Biden camp thinks health care and Biden's talk about bipartisanship also play big roles. Note that in the new CNN poll, Biden leads among +65 on health care by 61-37. New piece:https://t.co/ZjMi1lSfyX — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 6, 2020



Today, her office released a memo outlining extensive health and safety precautions that have been put in place in the executive residence, including adopting hospital-grade disinfection policies, encouraging "maximum teleworking" and installing additional sanitisation and filtration systems.

Advertisement

Residence staff in direct contact with the first family are tested daily and support staff are tested every 48 hours.

And since the President and first lady tested positive, staff have been wearing "full PPE."

"The health and safety of the residence staff is of the utmost importance to the First Family," it read.

Facebook has removed a post from President @realDonaldTrump in which he claimed that coronavirus is less deadly than seasonal flu. #7NEWS https://t.co/92bm3EWJTu — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) October 6, 2020



That's a contrast with the West Wing, which still has refused to implement new safety procedures — such as making masks mandatory. Still, the building was noticeably emptier yesterday. More staffers are staying home on days when they are not needed on site.

There was just a single staff member in the ground floor press office, where two medical staff members administered Covid-19 tests, surrounded by empty desks.

It's not the first time a White House has had to contend with a virus. During the flu pandemic of 1918, President Woodrow Wilson was infected as were members of his family and White House staff, including his secretary and several Secret Service members, according to the White House Historical Association.

Advertisement

So were two sheep who spent their days grazing on the South Lawn. They were hospitalised but recovered.

- AP